Mineral Wells, TX

Top homes for sale in Mineral Wells

Mineral Wells Journal
 7 days ago

(Mineral Wells, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mineral Wells will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ptsd7_0bbTtZMQ00

180 Threatt Lane, Weatherford, 76088

3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Amazing home on almost two acres in Garner ISD! The large primary retreat has a jetted tub, walk in shower and huge dream closet. The kitchen has plenty of space to move around, extra storage and the refrigerator stays! The other two bedrooms and bathroom are on the opposite side of the home creating a great split floor plan. You will love the large covered patio, with room to play in the grassy backyard. Six possible covered parking spaces when you consider the attached garage and the shop with attached carport. The shop has electricity, windows, two garage doors, is plumbed for a bathroom, and includes a huge loft for storage. What an amazing bonus to this already perfect property. Ask about the furniture!

For open house information, contact Jessica Owen, CLARK REAL ESTATE GROUP at 817-458-0402

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14650696)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JabIi_0bbTtZMQ00

124 Cottongame Road, Weatherford, 76088

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

JUST STARTING* New construction home on 1 acre with nice features and plenty of elbow room. This home in the new Cool Place Estates will feature a large living area and master suite with granite counter tops, split bedrooms, large walk in closet and step in shower. The kitchen has a large pantry, island, and stainless appliances. Outside the home has a large covered patio with a wood burning fireplace. You can still pick your colors if you hurry. Conestoga Plan 2000 ft.

For open house information, contact James Bransom, Bransom Real Estate at 817-444-5100

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14549117)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTnmv_0bbTtZMQ00

6413 S Fm 113, Millsap, 76066

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Welcome to this low maintenance custom ranchette! Open concept ranch home, built in 2014. Beautiful kitchen with rich cabinetry and granite open to spacious living room with tall ceilings. Property has pipe fencing with gated entry, 5 stall barn with tack room and covered trailer parking. Fully enclosed round pen with Priefert gate and 3 60X60 pipe turn out pens. Income potential property for horse hotel or stall rentals. Approximately a quarter mile from 113 Equine Veterinary Clinic and easy access to to I-20, Weatherford, and Stephenville college. New gravel road placed June 2021 and brand new anaerobic septic system in Jan. 2021. *Back on market due to unexpected change of circumstances for buyers*

For open house information, contact Angela LaBounty, Keller Williams Realty at 817-329-8850

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14589752)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLlRw_0bbTtZMQ00

2033 Pioneer Crossing, Weatherford, 76088

4 Beds 2 Baths | $514,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,570 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous Ashlyn Home! As soon as you walk in you will fall in love with the amount of craftsmanship and heart is put into the home. This home has 4 bedrooms plus study & an open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining! Gourmet island, kitchen has stainless steel appliances ,custom cabinets & granite counter tops. Spacious family room. Large master suite with luxurious bath and huge closet with seasonal racks. Elegant lighting & fixtures. 3 car garage.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Lopez, Windham Real Estate, LLC at 817-319-8290

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14653100)

