House hunt Belen: See what’s on the market now

1100 W Castillo Avenue, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,175 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful home nestled in the heart of Belen! This property boast 2 living areas, one which can be used as a master sweet! Current owner has done fantastic updates which include opening kitchen to living area perfect for entertaining, the home also includes a custom fountain to the right of the entry to give that zen feel. Owner has new bathroom vanities willing to install or leave for updated bathroom touches. Also has covered 2 car carport as well as gated front and back yard. Come check out this one of a kind home, it will not last long!More pictures coming soon!!!

65 Mallette Drive, Rio Communities, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Custom home that sits on 10.82 acres. (Property can be split and build another home on it). The views of the Manzano mountains are gorgeous. Open floorplan that has a large kitchen and dining connected to the family room. Bonus sun room attached to home, bonus office or bedroom or even a hobby room is another extra to this custom home. Fully fenced. Out buildings for storage. Bring the animals and enjoy the privacy. Close enough for shopping and commute but far enough away so very little noise. Home is in process of being cleaned.

346 Gorman Avenue, Rio Communities, 87002 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This home is conveniently located in a nice area. Tile floors throughout the bottom floor and laminate wood in the upstairs bedroom. New shingles installed end of June. Septic tank to be replaced. Roomy 2 car garage and a nice sized back yard.

21 Oney Lane, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Located near the Rio Grande River and beautiful cotton woods is where you will find this one of a kind horse property. Everything in the home has been customized, updated kitchen, master bathroom, solid wood doors new flooring, pelet stove., propanel roof was installed approx 8 years. 2 decks 5 stalls, covered poll barn or carport, horse stalls, 12x12 storage on a concrete slab, riding pen, entire propery has pipe fencing, 500 gallon propane tank that is owned . This list goes on and on....Plz allow 48 hours on offers. TY

