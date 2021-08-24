Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Payne

(Fort Payne, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Payne will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1880 County Road 642, Mentone, 35984 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Old Mentone Home Place fixer upper with additional rental on 2 acres. This 1950's ranch style home has the original pine floors and walls. a large kitchen, 2 BR /1.5 B , bonus room and a full laundry. There is a utility garage as well as a 2 car garage with workshop area an concrete floors. A double wide with ramp use currently as a rental and an additional shop is at the rear of the property. This is level land in a nice setting call today for showings $225,000.00

For open house information, contact Heather Nicely, Bellora REALTORS llc at 256-605-0162

6353 Nw Cardinal Ln, Fort Payne, 35967 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,697 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome to 6353 NW Cardinal Lane. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home home is located just minutes to Fort Payne. Step inside to hardwood floors and neutral paint throughout and a great floor plan. The living room has a gas fireplace and is open to the dining room which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has new stainless appliances that includes gas top stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The owners suite has a private bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry/pantry all on 1 level. The 2 car garage has plenty of storage space. This home has been well maintained and is ready for new owners. Make your appointment for your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Jason L Carr, Real Estate Partners Chattanooga, LLC at 423-265-0088

218 County Road 56, Gaylesville, 35973 5 Beds 6 Baths | $749,000 | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 2017

GREAT FIVE BEDROOM FIVE FULL BATH AND ONE HALF BATH EXCUTIVE HOME ON 31.78 ACRES. THIS CUSTOM BUILT CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME HAS GATED ENTRANCE IN A VERY PRIVATE SETTING. THE HOME HAS HIS AND HERS BATHROOM IN MASTER SUITE, INLAW SUITE IN BASEMENT, THEATER ROOM IN BASEMENT ALONG WITH GAME ROOM AND EXERCISE ROOM.GREAT GUNNITE POOL WITH WATERSLIDE AND BEACH ENTRY,SUN SHELF AND BUILT IN SEATING AROUND PERIMETER. THE WORKSHOP IS 4OX60 AND HAS LOTS OF ELECTRICITY.GROUNDS ARE A COMBINATION OF OPEN LAND AND WOODS PLENTY OF TRAILS CUT FOR RIDING FOURWHEELERS OR SIDE BY SIDES

For open house information, contact Steve Graves, Hardy Realty & Dev. Company at 706-291-4321