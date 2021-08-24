Check out these homes on the Blythe market now

(Blythe, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Blythe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2138 Riviera Drive, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Close to the River - Relax - Comes with low HOA fees ($120 per YEAR) that gives access to the Boat Ramp Comes with a big garage and huge yard for all your toys -Relax - House is beautiful inside with open floorplan with travertine floors and Granite counter tops. This is a place you can come and enjoy to the fullest or you can just RELAX!!! Call today for more information!

3397 Hwy 95, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Mobile Home | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This is the one you've been waiting for in Hidden Valley Park! RIVER FRONT location next to an extra wide side green belt. The river views are spectacular in addition to mountains of Arizona in the distance. Impeccably cared for and remodeled, this home offers an open floor plan and plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing with family and friends. Home includes newer laminate flooring through main living areas, gorgeous white cabinetry in the kitchen with light natural granite slab counter tops and ideal island for bar stools to gather and unwind. PELLA windows and French Pella sliders are absolutely gorgeous and capture the views all around like no other. The front porch is the best place of all, covered and shaded for comfort, everyone loves hanging out out front to watch boats and jet skis zip by. The night views are another feature with the reflection off the water, enjoy stars like you may have never seen before. Photos on the listing give an example of 2 days ago, simply fascinating! The large 6 car or more garage has nice epoxy floors and great garage cabinets. The master bathroom offers dual sink vanity and shower/tub with tile all around.

302 N 5Th Street, Blythe, 92225 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 879 Square Feet | Built in 1957

You want a Handyman Special with a corner lot across from a school that can have additional units. This 2bedroom 1 Bath home is a handy man special. Great bones on a one of kind lot that can have additional units built. Located on a corner and across from a school. The home is a shell ready for your configuration. The seller will Carry under the right terms. this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Are you looking for a potential flip opportunity or a large lot for the family? If you'd like to find out first-hand whether or not 302 N 5th street is right for you just call

520 W California Street, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Perfect home for first time buyer or investor. FHA OK. Three bedroom two bathroom home in excellent condition. New paint, new flooring, new moldings, new baseboards, new doors, and a lot more. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Huge lot that can be used for multiple purposes. RV gate and tc parking .Perfect if you have large vehicles or trailers. A must see.

