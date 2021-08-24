Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blythe, CA

Check out these homes on the Blythe market now

Posted by 
Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 7 days ago

(Blythe, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Blythe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cY2Bs_0bbTtWiF00

2138 Riviera Drive, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Close to the River - Relax - Comes with low HOA fees ($120 per YEAR) that gives access to the Boat Ramp Comes with a big garage and huge yard for all your toys -Relax - House is beautiful inside with open floorplan with travertine floors and Granite counter tops. This is a place you can come and enjoy to the fullest or you can just RELAX!!! Call today for more information!

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219064213)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47I36J_0bbTtWiF00

3397 Hwy 95, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Mobile Home | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This is the one you've been waiting for in Hidden Valley Park! RIVER FRONT location next to an extra wide side green belt. The river views are spectacular in addition to mountains of Arizona in the distance. Impeccably cared for and remodeled, this home offers an open floor plan and plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing with family and friends. Home includes newer laminate flooring through main living areas, gorgeous white cabinetry in the kitchen with light natural granite slab counter tops and ideal island for bar stools to gather and unwind. PELLA windows and French Pella sliders are absolutely gorgeous and capture the views all around like no other. The front porch is the best place of all, covered and shaded for comfort, everyone loves hanging out out front to watch boats and jet skis zip by. The night views are another feature with the reflection off the water, enjoy stars like you may have never seen before. Photos on the listing give an example of 2 days ago, simply fascinating! The large 6 car or more garage has nice epoxy floors and great garage cabinets. The master bathroom offers dual sink vanity and shower/tub with tile all around.

For open house information, contact Darel Rosen, First Team Real Estate at 888-236-1943

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-OC21094777)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30S65s_0bbTtWiF00

302 N 5Th Street, Blythe, 92225

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 879 Square Feet | Built in 1957

You want a Handyman Special with a corner lot across from a school that can have additional units. This 2bedroom 1 Bath home is a handy man special. Great bones on a one of kind lot that can have additional units built. Located on a corner and across from a school. The home is a shell ready for your configuration. The seller will Carry under the right terms. this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Are you looking for a potential flip opportunity or a large lot for the family? If you'd like to find out first-hand whether or not 302 N 5th street is right for you just call

For open house information, contact Stephen Powell, Fathom Realty Group Inc. at 310-710-9337

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219060872)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiFKC_0bbTtWiF00

520 W California Street, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Perfect home for first time buyer or investor. FHA OK. Three bedroom two bathroom home in excellent condition. New paint, new flooring, new moldings, new baseboards, new doors, and a lot more. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Huge lot that can be used for multiple purposes. RV gate and tc parking .Perfect if you have large vehicles or trailers. A must see.

For open house information, contact FAVIO ORTOLANI, RE/MAX CHAMPIONS at 909-949-0605

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21042409)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Blythe Updates

Blythe Updates

Blythe, CA
47
Followers
312
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blythe Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Blythe, CA
State
Arizona State
Blythe, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#French#Pella#First Team Real Estate#Fathom Realty Group Inc#Fha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy