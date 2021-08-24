Urban living in Buffalo without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(BUFFALO, MN) If you’re on the market for a home in Buffalo, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

1004 Alexander Court, Montrose, 55363 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Townhouse | 1,351 Square Feet | Built in 2017

What a beautiful "Hard to Find" Town House End Unit that has a very large open area of common land that could be used for play. This unit has everything a family needs for daily life with an unfinished basement which once finished is sure to increase the finished sq ft of the property and gain instant equity. The basement is sheet rocked and has most of the work completed to be finished. You will not want to miss out on this excellent opportunity for townhouse community advantages so you can live a much simpler life.

9163 Orchard Lane, Monticello, 55362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Townhouse | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome home! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome features a spacious living room w/ vaulted ceilings that leads to the sun-filled deck, perfect for sunbathing, grilling, & gardening. The open layout kitchen & dining room are ideal for entertaining and there is plenty of natural sunlight throughout the day! The Master bedroom leads to a roomy walk-in closet; and the downstairs family room is an excellent space for lounging! Conveniently located close to I-94 & within walking distance to shops, Monticello schools, and restaurants! Very desirable location with LOW ASSOCIATION DUES!

10753 Settlers Lane, Hanover, 55341 2 Beds 2 Baths | $394,900 | Townhouse | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in 2021

JP Brooks presents the Riverwood Detached Townhome with a deck, four season porch and Full Hardie Board Exterior! All living facilities on main level. Desirable Bridges At Hanover development. White wall cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops throughout home, laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings in the living room and Site finished, white enameled trim. Master bath features tile floor, tiled shower walls. Basement can be finished to include a spacious family room, bedroom #3, bedroom #4, 3/4 bath. Pictures taken from similar plan. Finishes may differ. Home to be built! Completion is approximately summer 2021!

489 Paradise Drive Se, Saint Michael, 55376 2 Beds 2 Baths | $356,350 | Townhouse | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Benzinger Homes - SOLD BEFORE LISTING One level living in the heart of Saint Michael. Open great room w/9ft ceilings, spacious dining room, pocket office, gourmet kitchen with pantry, center island, stainless steel appliances, master suite w/luxurious private ceramic bath w/double sinks, shower, walkin closet. Ceramic in main bath, granite counters on all cabinets, hardwood-type laminate floors, custom cabinets w/soft close doors and drawers. Easy access to grocery, bank, gas station and walking/biking trails.

