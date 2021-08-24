Check out these houses for sale in Bainbridge

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bainbridge area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Bainbridge listings:

158 Breedlove Road, Bainbridge, 39817 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This 20 acre hobby farm is set up and ready for you to move right in! The property is completely perimeter fenced with high tensile pasture fencing, and also cross fenced for rotating animals and to maximize grazing. There is a half-acre feed lot with loading and working areas. Two deep wells, one with a 120 gallon tank, another with a 310 gallon tank, both with 1.5 HP motors, provide water for house and for watering the large garden and animals, with 1.5" schedule 40 PVC running to each field, complete with watering troughs. The seller is currently running 24 cows and 30 goats in the pastures. There is a 10' x 20' chicken pen, fenced on all sides and top with half-inch hardware cloth to secure, along with another 10' x 10' chicken pen with top and all sides secured with half-inch hardware cloth. There is a large 36' x 48' livestock barn with six stalls with double water spigots in each stall, along with two 12' lean-to sheds on each side of the barn. There is a 48' x 32' tractor barn and three goat barns scattered around the property. Irrigation waters the small orchard already planted in the front yard, complete with apple and citrus trees. Approximately 10 acres of the property is longleaf pine and under a conservation program, which reduces those property taxes significantly! Not to mention the cash flow potential of selling pine straw in the winter months. The property has several goat barns scattered throughout to make rotating goats a breeze - which also keeps the pasture grass well maintained! The two bedroom, two bath 16' x 80' 1999 Redman mobile home on site will house you, either permanently or temporarily while you build on this beautiful property. Bluebird houses along fence lines, massive live oaks... this picture-perfect property is a unique opportunity to try your hand at homesteading, just minutes outside of Bainbridge. Don't miss this one! Call to set up an appointment to see it yourself.

For open house information, contact Natalie Kirbo, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

1008 Bluffton Dr, Bainbridge, 39817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction! Contract Early and Pick out your colors! Get lots of space for your money with this Split bedroom floor plan. This Home is 1400 sqft, 3 bedroom/2bathroom plan. Home Features vaulted ceilings in common areas and bedrooms have 9 ft ceilings which add to the spaciousness of the home. Large kitchen and dining room has stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. All bedrooms have walk-in closets, and master bathroom has dual vanity sinks and ceramic tile floors. Architectural roofing shingles, and vinyl siding, landscaping in addition to a patio overlooking your spacious yard are also a perk. Easy commute to Tallahassee. Home features a warranty.

For open house information, contact Lesley Taylor, ERA Simpson Realty at 229-254-1128

129 Marie Lane, Bainbridge, 39817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION! We are excited for you to come see this sweet home that is looking for an owner. This new home is currently under construction with an open concept and the bedrooms in a split floor plan, it will have a large laundry room with plenty of space for the pantry as well, located next to the kitchen that will have new stainless steel appliances. The master bath room has His and Her vanities and a large walk-in closet. As you walk up to your new home you will find a covered front porch waiting for some cozy rocking chairs, or sit and relax enjoying the peace and quiet, out on your back deck. The location of this sweet home is in a well established neighborhood that has Covenants & Restrictions (no mobile homes) and is only 2 miles from the town of Bainbridge, 45 minutes from Tallahassee, FL. and less than an hour from Dothan, AL. Keep checking in on this new listing for up to date photos on the progress of this new construction!

For open house information, contact Marla Ames, ERA Simpson Realty at 229-254-1128

801 Chason, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Investor Special !! Concrete block 2 /3 bedroom 1 bath main house with separate rentable 2 bedroom 1 bath detached studio apartment. Main house needs kitchen and bath rehab. This is what investors look for - great neighborhood of well kept homes and landscaped yards. Will be a great rental or flip potential.

For open house information, contact Mills Brock, 3 Rivers Realty at 229-416-6136