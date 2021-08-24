Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmer, AK

Check out these houses for sale in Palmer

Posted by 
Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 7 days ago

(PALMER, AK) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Palmer area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23V69q_0bbTtPXA00

265 N Angus Loop, Palmer, 99645

4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Mountain Ranch living just minutes from Palmer and a great commute location. 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. New laminate floors & carpet in 2020. Gas fireplace in the living room, main level bedroom. The back deck/patio has a Pompeii woodfired pizza stove. 6 year old on demand hwh, new garage heater in 2020, new dishwasher & kitchen sink.

For open house information, contact Sarah T Joseph, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

Copyright © 2021 Alaska Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSAK-21-12864)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRtMw_0bbTtPXA00

25480 E Buckshot Drive, Palmer, 99645

4 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 1977

It is hard to find a place that is truly quiet. This is just such a beautiful setting of over 8 acres, enjoyable both inside and out, and a perfect place to raise a family. Mature trees took decades of careful landscaping and attention. Entirely fenced for livestock with barn and hayloft, and a sizable garden area too.No Wind! Past the shadow of Pioneer Peak and in the sunshine of Hunter Creek!

For open house information, contact Jay Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

Copyright © 2021 Alaska Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSAK-21-7947)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhtra_0bbTtPXA00

369 N Chugach Street, Palmer, 99645

3 Beds 3 Baths | $358,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home on a 0.21 acre lot w/ a 0.12 acre second lot. Open concept floor plan, kitchen with island opens up to dining and living area. Half bath downstairs. Master is located upstairs w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, bathroom w/ dual sinks & separate room for toilet & shower. two bedrooms located upstairs, laundry room, and second full bathroom w/ dual sinks

For open house information, contact Samuel J Goldman, Alaska Built Real Estate at 907-631-5263

Copyright © 2021 Alaska Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSAK-21-11596)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Palmer Today

Palmer Today

Palmer, AK
66
Followers
196
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Business
Alaska State
Alaska Real Estate
State
Alaska State
City
Palmer, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Heater#Pioneer Peak#Valley Market Real Estate#Alaska Built Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy