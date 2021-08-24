Check out these houses for sale in Palmer

(PALMER, AK) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Check out these listings from around the Palmer area:

265 N Angus Loop, Palmer, 99645 4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Mountain Ranch living just minutes from Palmer and a great commute location. 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. New laminate floors & carpet in 2020. Gas fireplace in the living room, main level bedroom. The back deck/patio has a Pompeii woodfired pizza stove. 6 year old on demand hwh, new garage heater in 2020, new dishwasher & kitchen sink.

25480 E Buckshot Drive, Palmer, 99645 4 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 1977

It is hard to find a place that is truly quiet. This is just such a beautiful setting of over 8 acres, enjoyable both inside and out, and a perfect place to raise a family. Mature trees took decades of careful landscaping and attention. Entirely fenced for livestock with barn and hayloft, and a sizable garden area too.No Wind! Past the shadow of Pioneer Peak and in the sunshine of Hunter Creek!

369 N Chugach Street, Palmer, 99645 3 Beds 3 Baths | $358,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home on a 0.21 acre lot w/ a 0.12 acre second lot. Open concept floor plan, kitchen with island opens up to dining and living area. Half bath downstairs. Master is located upstairs w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, bathroom w/ dual sinks & separate room for toilet & shower. two bedrooms located upstairs, laundry room, and second full bathroom w/ dual sinks

