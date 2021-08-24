Cancel
Pendleton, OR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Pendleton

Pendleton Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Pendleton, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pendleton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01miZt_0bbTtN0w00

506 Sw Goodwin Ave, Pendleton, 97801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great Investment property. Two homes on one tax lot. 504 Goodwin Ave, 2 bedroom 1 bath, Rent $925.00, updated w/ new carpet, leno, interior paint, plugs and light switch plates.506 Goodwin Ave, 1 bedroom 1 bath, Rent $575.00, Has totally been remodeled, Live in one and rent the other Homes are being sold "AS IS" no repairs, list attached with all the items that have been done to both the homes. There is another 2 homes available, RMLS#21298196

For open house information, contact Marsha Henkel, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxjQB_0bbTtN0w00

423 Sw 8Th St, Pendleton, 97801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 1936

4 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow on the southwestern flats of Pendleton. Currently used as a duplex, but could be used as single family home as there is one utility meter. The Main level is currently vacant. Featuring stucco exterior, vintage front porch, along with 2 bedrooms and one bath on the main and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and laundry on the basement level. Conveniently located with close proximity to town.

For open house information, contact Matthew Vogler, John J Howard & Associates at 541-663-9000

