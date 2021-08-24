Single-family homes for sale in Payson

(PAYSON, AZ) Looking for a house in Payson? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

If you’re Payson-curious, take a look at these listings today:

100 W Pinecone Circle, Payson, 85541 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,999 | Single Family Residence | 904 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Beautiful newer home! Home is in very good condition and shows like new! Custom shower in the master and custom tile surround in the guest bathroom. New vanities and new kitchen cabinets. New flooring throughout and newer roof and much more! Home is in great condition! Large RV carport and sits on 1/4 acre with ample parking. Large Ponderosa Pine trees, Pinons, Oaks, Manzanita, and large grove of boulders. Plenty of room to make it your own! Will make a beautiful home or AIRBNB!

1705 N Mclane Road, Payson, 85541 4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Gorgeous home located in Cool Pines of Payson, Arizona with large lot completely updated inside from top to bottom, also features a separate unfinished tiny house that can be used as a guest quarters, granite countertops custom cabinets, and chain link ceramic tile flooring.

708 W Overland Road, Payson, 85541 2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Very nice home in a desirable neighborhood. Clean 2 car garage with opener. Access to the backyard from both sides of the home. Backyard isbeautifully landscaped, and includes a finished shed that would make a nice office or play house for kids/grandkids (wired for 110vac and lights). Open layoutinside the house, flows from kitchen-dining and a large front room. Both bedrooms a generously size, with the master in the back of the house. Front bedroomshares the hall bathroom. Home has a new (2021) roof installed and was recently painted. You have to see this place to fully appreciate all of the features.

205 S Thomas Lane, Payson, 85541 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1975

As of the date of input, this is the least expensive site-built home in MLS in Payson or surrounding areas. Large lot, quiet dead-end street, home is dated but will provide sweat equity for the right buyer!

