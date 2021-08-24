These houses are for sale in Hannibal

(HANNIBAL, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Hannibal area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Hannibal area:

4 Woodland Trail, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 4 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Your dream home! This stylish tri-level home is conveniently located on a private lot in a desirable area. Many beautiful features and amenities grace this lovely home. Warm hardwood flooring and classy crown moulding accent the spacious living and dining rooms. The gorgeous kitchen boasts abundant, rich, cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, appliances, custom lighting, sky light, and breakfast bar. Outfitted to perfection, this home exhibits attention to detail in every room. One formal living room and two family rooms provide space for everyone to enjoy. The upstairs offers four bedrooms, including the master suite, and two beautiful baths. The master bedroom suite has access to a private deck. The lower level has a spacious rec room with wood burning fireplace, ceramic tile flooring, and third full bath. The outdoor living experience is enhanced by pretty landscaping, a private patio area, deck, and mature trees. Now is the time to make your move!

For open house information, contact Jill Best, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

514 North, Hannibal, 63401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,032 Square Feet | Built in 1870

This Italianate home in Hannibal MO with a view of the Mississippi River was built in 1870. It is located just 3 blocks from Hannibal's famed historic revitalized Main Street. Former home of the Schultz Family, local furniture sellers. The property needs complete restoration. Most original detailing and trim are intact. Main staircase needs to be rebuilt. All original railing parts, including newel posts, are present. New 200 amp electric panel. Property has been completely cleaned out. A renovator's dream. Brick is in good condition. Original corbel and eave bracketry, and signature hexagon window are intact. Beautiful woodwork, location near the Mississippi River. Large lot. Remains of former carriage house, Make this renovation dream come true by calling today.

For open house information, contact Kristy Trevathan, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

726 South Main Street, Palmyra, 63461 5 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,506 Square Feet | Built in 1840

Invest in a piece of history! This elegant Colonial American style home is located in the heart of Palmyra, MO. Home has underwent a lot of hard work and fresh paint inside and out. Flooring set up and ready for style of your choosing, whether leave some original hardwood or install some new carpet! Remodeled kitchen, some new windows, central heat and air, and a dry basement! Shaded back yard has a chain link fenced in section with a shed and area can be turned into a garden. Two fully remodeled bathrooms and spacious bedrooms. The face of this property really stands out with the windows galore, redone shutters, and brick exterior layout! This is a must see in person to really appreciate a home that has withstood the test of time and remaining in such an amazing condition. Schedule your showing fast to become the next generation in the life of this property that has countless stories to tell!

For open house information, contact Zacary Garner, Ragar Realty at 769-320-0

609 West Main Cross Street, Palmyra, 63461 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This 1.5 story home build in 1952 is ready for its new owners. Walking distance to the school and a back yard with tons of potential. Home boasts a beautiful all seasons room, with plenty of light. The perfect place to enjoy your cup of coffee. New AC unit in 2020. roof replaced in 2014. Partially finished basement waiting to be revamped into a man cave or a playroom. Beautiful hardwood floors have been hiding under the carpet in the living room since the 1970s.

For open house information, contact Mandi Click, Ravenscraft Realty at 573-221-0555