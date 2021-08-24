Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Walterboro

Posted by 
Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 7 days ago

(Walterboro, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Walterboro than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jc18_0bbTtJU200

51 Denmark Court, Walterboro, 29488

4 Beds 4 Baths | $548,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,516 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome to this gorgeous custom-built tri-level home, perfectly situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in Pine Forest Subdivision. Upon entering the home you are greeted by beautiful hardwood floors that guide you right into the formal dining room, eat in kitchen, or the family living area. Each area gives you the ability to step outside on the porch. The kitchen offers Corian countertops with tons of cabinet space including a pantry. On this level the master bedroom suite has an abundance of space with an incredible master bathroom. Dual vanity, dual shower, and large soaking tub is just what you need! There is a sitting area that gives you a panoramic view of your backyard. Enjoy walking out on the porch and drinking your morning coffee while watching the nature around you.

For open house information, contact Rilee Westbury, Colleton Realty at 843-782-7800

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-172503)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TndpQ_0bbTtJU200

1369 Chisolm Road, Round O, 29474

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,180 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Country Living at its best!!! Home sits on 1.70 acres of beautifully landscaped yard w/Botanical Gardens. Several types of Palm trees, Crepe Myrtle trees, Banana trees, Koi Pond & much more. You will be awed by the landscaping. The interior features 3/BDRMS 2/Full Baths, Living/Dining Combo, Kitchen/Den Combo w/Fireplace. Sunroom w/Heart Pine Ceiling, Beams & Fireplace. Off of the Sunroom is a Deck & Patio w/walkway around the back & sides of home. The backyard has lots of privacy. Outside, you will enjoy the Greenhouse. 3 types of Outbuildings!! One building is a ''Woodworking Shop'' w/lean-to & approx. 800 sq. ft. Lots of shelving & work stations w/separate meter. The ''She Shed'' is approx. 350 sq.ft. - beginning as a small Stable & later converted to a Craft Shop. 3rd Outbuilding w/approx. 300 sq. ft. is for storing lawn equipment. This great home is conveniently located to access Walterboro, Summerville & Charleston. Call to schedule a Showing & you will not be disappointed!

For open house information, contact Victoria Culpepper, C-21 Girardeau Realty & Const at 843-549-7512

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21019782)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNncC_0bbTtJU200

2802 Hiers Corner Road, Walterboro, 29488

2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 871 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great residential or rental home on approximately .55 acres. Big ticket items have been done - metal roof, AC, vinyl siding...but quaint charm has been retained - original sink and wide base boards! Have a slice of country and city at the same time; come see what Colleton County and Walterboro have to offer! Conveniently located near I-95, shopping and more.

For open house information, contact Danielle Mates, Realty ONE Group Coastal at 843-972-9450

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21020638)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKHpH_0bbTtJU200

7826 Sniders Highway, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 1 Bath | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1949

WELCOME TO A 64.5 ACRE MAGICAL RETREAT! A true paradise offering multifunctional living. From the stunning Stone (gated) entrance, following a live oak-lined drive, one passes 3 acres of existing muscadine grapevines complete with irrigation system. An annual grape festival allows for additional income if desired. A 5 acre Pecan Grove has also been utilized as a backdrop for weddings/events on this exclusive property. A 22 Acre Coastal Bermuda hay field produces 60 bales (800 lbs) of hay, three times annually. The existing 3,400 sqft climate-controlled wedding event facility has seating capacity for 250 guests. Commercial grade restroom facilities along with separate catering room equipped with stainless steel sinks and refrigeration unit provide optimal service. All chairs and tables convey with property sale. 4 existing ponds are stocked for the avid fisherman. This property also hosts abundance wildlife, making it even more exceptional for outdoor lovers. 8 foot fencing surrounds 40 acres of this pristine property with 1320 lineal fencing along roadway. The original home that exists on the property could be maintained as a private retreat or utilized as a Wedding/Event center. This unique property is centrally located within 1 hour driving distance from Charleston, Savannah, or Columbia, allowing for an exclusive weekend retreat. For the discriminate business entrepreneur or for the ultimate weekend "getaway," this property has it all!

For open house information, contact Hunter Reynolds, EXP Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-20033848)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
165
Followers
399
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
City
Walterboro, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westbury#Banana Trees#Coffee#Country Living#Sc#Corian#Colleton Realty#Koi Pond#Sunroom W#Beams Fireplace#Outbuildings#A Woodworking Shop#Stable Later#A Craft Shop#Showing#Girardeau Realty Const#Ac#Realty One Group Coastal#Columbia#Exp Realty Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy