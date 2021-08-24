Take a look at these homes on the market in Walterboro

(Walterboro, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Walterboro than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

51 Denmark Court, Walterboro, 29488 4 Beds 4 Baths | $548,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,516 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome to this gorgeous custom-built tri-level home, perfectly situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in Pine Forest Subdivision. Upon entering the home you are greeted by beautiful hardwood floors that guide you right into the formal dining room, eat in kitchen, or the family living area. Each area gives you the ability to step outside on the porch. The kitchen offers Corian countertops with tons of cabinet space including a pantry. On this level the master bedroom suite has an abundance of space with an incredible master bathroom. Dual vanity, dual shower, and large soaking tub is just what you need! There is a sitting area that gives you a panoramic view of your backyard. Enjoy walking out on the porch and drinking your morning coffee while watching the nature around you.

1369 Chisolm Road, Round O, 29474 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,180 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Country Living at its best!!! Home sits on 1.70 acres of beautifully landscaped yard w/Botanical Gardens. Several types of Palm trees, Crepe Myrtle trees, Banana trees, Koi Pond & much more. You will be awed by the landscaping. The interior features 3/BDRMS 2/Full Baths, Living/Dining Combo, Kitchen/Den Combo w/Fireplace. Sunroom w/Heart Pine Ceiling, Beams & Fireplace. Off of the Sunroom is a Deck & Patio w/walkway around the back & sides of home. The backyard has lots of privacy. Outside, you will enjoy the Greenhouse. 3 types of Outbuildings!! One building is a ''Woodworking Shop'' w/lean-to & approx. 800 sq. ft. Lots of shelving & work stations w/separate meter. The ''She Shed'' is approx. 350 sq.ft. - beginning as a small Stable & later converted to a Craft Shop. 3rd Outbuilding w/approx. 300 sq. ft. is for storing lawn equipment. This great home is conveniently located to access Walterboro, Summerville & Charleston. Call to schedule a Showing & you will not be disappointed!

2802 Hiers Corner Road, Walterboro, 29488 2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 871 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great residential or rental home on approximately .55 acres. Big ticket items have been done - metal roof, AC, vinyl siding...but quaint charm has been retained - original sink and wide base boards! Have a slice of country and city at the same time; come see what Colleton County and Walterboro have to offer! Conveniently located near I-95, shopping and more.

7826 Sniders Highway, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 1 Bath | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1949

WELCOME TO A 64.5 ACRE MAGICAL RETREAT! A true paradise offering multifunctional living. From the stunning Stone (gated) entrance, following a live oak-lined drive, one passes 3 acres of existing muscadine grapevines complete with irrigation system. An annual grape festival allows for additional income if desired. A 5 acre Pecan Grove has also been utilized as a backdrop for weddings/events on this exclusive property. A 22 Acre Coastal Bermuda hay field produces 60 bales (800 lbs) of hay, three times annually. The existing 3,400 sqft climate-controlled wedding event facility has seating capacity for 250 guests. Commercial grade restroom facilities along with separate catering room equipped with stainless steel sinks and refrigeration unit provide optimal service. All chairs and tables convey with property sale. 4 existing ponds are stocked for the avid fisherman. This property also hosts abundance wildlife, making it even more exceptional for outdoor lovers. 8 foot fencing surrounds 40 acres of this pristine property with 1320 lineal fencing along roadway. The original home that exists on the property could be maintained as a private retreat or utilized as a Wedding/Event center. This unique property is centrally located within 1 hour driving distance from Charleston, Savannah, or Columbia, allowing for an exclusive weekend retreat. For the discriminate business entrepreneur or for the ultimate weekend "getaway," this property has it all!

