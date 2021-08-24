Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TX

Single-family homes for sale in Athens

Posted by 
Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 7 days ago

(ATHENS, TX) Looking for a house in Athens? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Athens-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04GVux_0bbTtDBg00

3300 Bogota, Athens, 75752

3 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Remarkable 3b-2b home with new inground pool and hot tub both are heated (2018). House features large living and dining rooms with granite in the kitchen and bath, tile flooring, wood blinds, insulated windows, sprinkler and security system. Nice 14x24 shop in back and 2 car carport attached and fenced back yard

For open house information, contact Wendy Knight, HTP Realty, Inc. at 903-677-8326

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-95762)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNVB0_0bbTtDBg00

930 Whippoorwill, Murchison, 75778

2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Motivated Seller Beautiful 1508 sq ft brick home located in Callender Lake. This 2 BR 2 B home has many updates such as crown molding , custom cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, custom shelving in closets, custom wood grain tile, slate wood burning fireplace with cedar mantle, double pane windows, large tiled shower with frameless glass doors, new AC and Heat, bedroom doors are ADA compliant, dual master shower with custom vanity, 16x30 kennel with custom 3 story dog house, privacy fenced with stone walkway, 2 storage buildings with large covered and uncovered decks, outside shower, and more

For open house information, contact Dale Beard, Tankersley Real Estate at 903-963-5565

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-95375)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPYlu_0bbTtDBg00

149 Shoreline Drive, Star Harbor, 75148

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,676 Square Feet | Built in 2020

WOW ! If you have not seen the sunset from this home your truly missing out! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is definitely stunning with grand windows as soon as you walk in,you're at the lake. Your outdoor patio gives you one of the best seats on Cedar Creek Lake. Home complete with granite countertops,gas stove, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom down stairs with soaker tub and dual head shower. Enjoy entertaining with party deck boat house,pwc lift,and fishing boat lift. Home sets on wide open water! Deep water at the boat dock.This is the ultimate lake home!

For open house information, contact Lynsey Grissom, Keller Williams Realty at 972-938-2222

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14638476)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gxzD_0bbTtDBg00

3505 Pedernales, Athens, 75752

4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,215 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Exceedingly stylish Neches cutom-built home in the highly desirable gated community of Oakwood on Lake Athens. Among its many features, this home has a split bedroom layout, open concept with soaring ceiling in kitchen and living area, an abundance of natural light, oversized closets, large kitchen island, two dishwashers, outdoor living area, swimming pool, and use of Oakwood amenities including pickle ball court, community pool, clubhouse, fishing pier, and gated access. Situated on a double lot, the property has a lush lawn, landscaping, and a serene setting.

For open house information, contact Matthew Wood, TX Lake & Land Real Estate at 214-532-8327

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14643502)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Athens Journal

Athens Journal

Athens, TX
144
Followers
377
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Athens, TX
Business
City
Athens, TX
Athens, TX
Real Estate
City
Oakwood, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Wood Grain#Nice 14x24#Htp Realty Inc#Ac#Heat#Ada#Tankersley Real Estate#Pwc#House#Neches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy