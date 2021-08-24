Single-family homes for sale in Athens

(ATHENS, TX) Looking for a house in Athens? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Athens-curious, take a look at these listings today:

3300 Bogota, Athens, 75752 3 Beds 2 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Remarkable 3b-2b home with new inground pool and hot tub both are heated (2018). House features large living and dining rooms with granite in the kitchen and bath, tile flooring, wood blinds, insulated windows, sprinkler and security system. Nice 14x24 shop in back and 2 car carport attached and fenced back yard

For open house information, contact Wendy Knight, HTP Realty, Inc. at 903-677-8326

930 Whippoorwill, Murchison, 75778 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Motivated Seller Beautiful 1508 sq ft brick home located in Callender Lake. This 2 BR 2 B home has many updates such as crown molding , custom cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, custom shelving in closets, custom wood grain tile, slate wood burning fireplace with cedar mantle, double pane windows, large tiled shower with frameless glass doors, new AC and Heat, bedroom doors are ADA compliant, dual master shower with custom vanity, 16x30 kennel with custom 3 story dog house, privacy fenced with stone walkway, 2 storage buildings with large covered and uncovered decks, outside shower, and more

For open house information, contact Dale Beard, Tankersley Real Estate at 903-963-5565

149 Shoreline Drive, Star Harbor, 75148 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,676 Square Feet | Built in 2020

WOW ! If you have not seen the sunset from this home your truly missing out! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is definitely stunning with grand windows as soon as you walk in,you're at the lake. Your outdoor patio gives you one of the best seats on Cedar Creek Lake. Home complete with granite countertops,gas stove, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom down stairs with soaker tub and dual head shower. Enjoy entertaining with party deck boat house,pwc lift,and fishing boat lift. Home sets on wide open water! Deep water at the boat dock.This is the ultimate lake home!

For open house information, contact Lynsey Grissom, Keller Williams Realty at 972-938-2222

3505 Pedernales, Athens, 75752 4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,215 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Exceedingly stylish Neches cutom-built home in the highly desirable gated community of Oakwood on Lake Athens. Among its many features, this home has a split bedroom layout, open concept with soaring ceiling in kitchen and living area, an abundance of natural light, oversized closets, large kitchen island, two dishwashers, outdoor living area, swimming pool, and use of Oakwood amenities including pickle ball court, community pool, clubhouse, fishing pier, and gated access. Situated on a double lot, the property has a lush lawn, landscaping, and a serene setting.

For open house information, contact Matthew Wood, TX Lake & Land Real Estate at 214-532-8327