Homes for sale in Oxford: New listings

(OXFORD, NC) Looking for a house in Oxford? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Oxford listings:

4535 Gresham Drive, Oxford, 27565 4 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,006 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New transitional, custom built home by Lawrence Homes Inc! First floor master suite, WIC, Open floor plan. LVP flooring through main areas & carpet in remaining areas. Granite countertops, S/S appliances, custom cabinetry, designer lighting,oversized 2 car front entry garage, large (.92) acre lot! Additional bedroom/rec room upstairs! Covered rear porch overlooking private level lot. Great location, minutes away from Hwy 85 & 96! A must see!

For open house information, contact Corrie Prentice, Coldwell Banker Advantage at 180-027-45345

207 Forest Road, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,253 Square Feet | Built in 1964

***HIGHEST AND FINAL DUE MONDAY 6/7/21 AT 4PM*** Home offers an open living area that's split by just a few steps to the master bedroom, two secondary beds and full bath. Huge den below the sleeping area is also just a few steps from the main living area that provides additional living, family room, man/woman cave. Home is sitting on .25acre of very manicured yard with partially fenced back yard, NG auto Gen, carport, huge deck out back for summer evening entertaining.

For open house information, contact Benji Hight, Northern Point Realty LLC at 919-693-7657

401 N Country Club Drive, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1973

**HIGHEST AND FINAL DUE 7/27/21 AT 5PM**. Great 3 bed and 2 bath brick home in established neighborhood, concrete drive with covered attached parking. Home offers many updates from flooring, roof, windows, paint and many more! Master bedroom with full bath, exterior storage, covered patio, screened porch all overlooking a fenced backyard and beautiful pool! This home sits just a few blocks from Oxford, 2 miles from I85 and it's all on one level. Home has something for everyone! Call today.

For open house information, contact Benji Hight, Northern Point Realty LLC at 919-693-7657

112 Planters Place, Oxford, 27565 4 Beds 4 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,039 Square Feet | Built in 1986

First time on the market! Very rare opportunity to own this well maintained home on a beautifully landscaped lot. One level living with hardwood floors, new granite countertops, and a sunroom perfect for entertaining. The basement suite has its own entrance, a large living room, private bath, and oversized bedroom with office. The gorgeous exterior features a screened in porch, rear deck, and 3 garden/work sheds. A short walk to downtown Oxford and under a 30 minute drive to Durham this home is a must see

For open house information, contact Robert Dermer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 888-778-2276