Cleveland, GA

Check out these homes for sale in Cleveland now

Cleveland Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Cleveland, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cleveland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10l3qq_0bbTt7yZ00

549 Garrett Road, Demorest, 30535

2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Mobile Home | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Investor Special! Rustic 2 bedroom, 1 bath cabin style home (expandable basement maybe) PLUS! Fixer-upper 3 bedroom, 2 bath double-wide mobile home (146 Durable Drive) PLUS! Small workshop, all three placed together on a one-acre lot in Demorest Georgia! Home is currently rented month-to-month (tenant would like to stay). Unfinished basement underneath cabin allows for future expansion or storage space. Mobile home has been vacant a few years but could be restored to be a rental money-maker, too! Shop was built/set up by a contractor owner which is a great addition to the lot. Close to Hwy 105 and Fairview Community. Plenty of potential for steady rental income from this well-priced property. Looking for cash offers or construction loan offers due to condition of mobile home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Q1B9_0bbTt7yZ00

242 Mount Sinai Road, Lula, 30554

2 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Come check out this little “farmhouse” in Lula! It has two bedrooms plus a bonus room and a sunroom/office. Two bathrooms, brand new roof and new HVAC. It sits on one acre. Total electric. It’s 5 miles from downtown Lula, 11 miles to Commerce Tanger outlets, and 11 miles to new battery plant in Commerce. 1891 sq feet. It has a “she” shed, an outside garage and two outside storage buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJdBh_0bbTt7yZ00

37 Hiawassee Lane, Cleveland, 30528

3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | 2,316 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Find your serenity in this luxurious 3BR/3BA updated cabin w/amazing income potential. Holiday. Located 20 minutes from Helen, GA for entertainment, shopping, dining, & Helen festivals & attractions! Finished terrace level perfect for entertaining & relaxation equipped w/3 split units for max comfort. Unwind to sounds of nature with the sounds of rushing creek from extended deck. Cabin offers spectacular natural wood finishes, plenty of natural light & gorgeous floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in great room.Master bedroom on main w/full bathroom. The 2nd master suite is upstairs w/a queen bed along w/one full bath. The lower level has one queen bedroom, additional sleeping area plus lge game room/living area & full bath. Step out on porch & enjoy all the sights & sounds of nature while relaxing, sipping your coffee/wine, or grilling out! Hot tub & ALL outdoor & indoor furniture is included w/the sale. Sleeps 10. This spot is perfect for groups like large family reunions, weddings, as there are other cabin rentals available in community can be booked from one management company. Make this your vacation home, a great weekend get-a-way, your first investment property, or diversify your portfolio w/this ready-made income-producing property w/a history of bringing up to $60,000 per year. Option to have the best of both worlds to use it yourself as a private getaway and rent it out when you are not! This is turn-key & offers the current management company located 2 mins away. Your future rental income is already secured - you will be making money the day you close. Other rustic cabins available for a buyer looking to purchase a larger portfolio of a ready-made income property

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZvGw_0bbTt7yZ00

1167 Logans Ridge Road, Cleveland, 30528

3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,816 Square Feet | Built in 1993

One of White Co finest Mtn Views, spacious Open floor plan with Large Picture Window. 3/2 main floor, Large Bedrooms and Closets. Master Bath has large therapeutic bath with Garden window, towel warmer and Large Double vanity. Hardwood floors and carpet. Gas Fireplace, custom Kitchen with Tile Backsplash, pullout custom cabinets, large pantry with wine cooler and Silestone countertops. 744 sq ft back covered deck to enjoy your view. Finished Basement with bathroom & entrance. Basement lift chair to main floor stays with home, large workspace with garage door at both ends. 2 car garage with 9ft doors. Beautifully landscaped and alarm system. Must see!!

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

