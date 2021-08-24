House hunt Marshfield: See what’s on the market now

(Marshfield, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marshfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1515 S Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield, 54449 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 2015

THIS IS LIVING! This 1.5 story home built in 2015 has 2 bedroom, 2 bath and is Move In Ready. First impressions are important and once you walk thru the front door you will see the elegance of the open concept between living room and kitchen area with carpet & tile floors. The main level also offers bedroom and bath. The upper level has 1 bedroom, bath and a walk-in closet and is a suite retreat. Finish off the basement your way and it is stubbed for third bath and has a egress window. Of course there is a 2 car garage that is ready for all your vehicles and toys. Home is located near schools, Vandehey Water Aquatic Center & Wildwood Park. We think it’s a fantastic home.. See for yourself! $199,000

1014 W Park Street, Marshfield, 54449 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in None

This 3 bedroom west side ranch has a very functional floor plan. Spacious kitchen/dining area which comes with all appliances. Large living room and bedrooms with lots of storage space throughout the home. Per seller there are hardwood floors underneath the carpeting. Updates included windows, (except living room picture window) furnace in 2010, Central Air in 2011, 200 amp electrical, Roof with zinc stripes to help remove moss growth on shingles. Nice enclosed 10x20 porch to relax and enjoy mother nature overlooking the huge park like setting backyard. Nice 24x30 detached garage with 2 overhead doors. Just needs your special touch and decor to make this your forever home! Sellers are selling "AS IS" --

8728 State Highway 80, Marshfield, 54449 2 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in None

Your private oasis awaits! Nestled on 12 acres of both lawn and woods sits this 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with a beautiful one acre pond and your own sand beach! This home has been lovingly maintained and updated. A brand new basement was poured in 2006 with 9 foot sidewalls and was recently finished for a huge family room, a laundry, and lots of storage. The open concept includes floor to ceiling living room windows for a perfect view of the woods. The walk-in pantry with butcher block counters offers tons of kitchen storage and extra work space. The master bedroom with patio doors to the back yard also includes a large walk-in closet, and an oversized tub. There is even a bonus room perfect for an office or a nursery. Even the 3 car garage with 10.5 ft side walls is nearly new (added in 2006). So much to offer!! So relax on your beach, or on the newly poured concrete patio, or in your light drenched living room, or take a walk through your woods to the Yellow River. All Your options are blissful!

1008 S Adams Avenue, Marshfield, 54449 2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in None

The perfect start...this 2 bdrm 2 bath home has a brand new look!! Check out this fabulous kitchen with oak cabinets and a custom built table!! Master suite..is truly sweet, features an oversized walk in closet, tiled shower and heightened vanity. Spacious living room, foyer with built in cubby, bedroom and bath complete the main floor. Private back yard, garage and new concrete driveway complete this package...what could be better...oh yeah a new roof in 2021, 200 amp service, updated water heater, central air and furnace. Making this the perfect start to your next chapter!

