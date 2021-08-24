Cancel
Music

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts - who was one of the original members of the band - has died aged 80, his publicist confirmed on Tuesday (24.08.21). Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died aged 80. The legendary musician – who was one of the original members of the ‘Paint...

Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicGossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
ReligionForward

The secret Jewish history of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, a founder of the Rolling Stones, and the British rock band’s only drummer, has died at age 80. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not appear with the band on its upcoming tour due to unspecified medical reasons. As a member of the Stones, he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, helping to create and refine that band’s classic-rock sound, which is virtually synonymous with the genre itself.
EntertainmentBBC

Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
MusicPosted by
Deadline

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Pete Townshend & Others React To Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Death

Just minutes after the news of Charlie Watts’ passing broke, the band posted a statement from the drummer’s publicist expressing “immense sadness” at his passing and remembering him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.” McCartney then went on to characterize Watts as a musician. “Charlie was a rock,” said McCartney, “and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock.” Friend Elton John called...
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Charlie Watts and wife of 57 years pose in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
MusicOroville Mercury-Register

Charlie’s company: The musicians I still admire | Editor’s notes

That line, from Neil Young’s “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue),” might be my least favorite in the history of music. At least, that’s how I see it at 61. Like a lot of old guitar players, I had different views in my younger days. Fortunately, I grew...
MusicPosted by
The Week

Lee 'Scratch' Perry, the visionary 'soul' of reggae, dies at 85

Lee "Scratch" Perry, the legendary Jamaican singer and music producer, died at a hospital in Lucea, according to local media reports confirmed Sunday by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. He was 85. "If Bob Marley was the face and voice of reggae, Lee 'Scratch' Perry was its soul," BBC media...
CelebritiesLowell Sun

America kissed Charlie Watts

I find America’s lipstick prints everywhere, bright red bows of kisses on every culture. Charlie Watts, longtime drummer for British band the Rolling Stones, died this week, leaving millions of men with tears soaking into their gray Fu Manchu mustaches, sometimes falling on the $500 wingtip shoes they wear when they go to their law firm; the Vietnam generation with store-bought teeth and a new hip.
Entertainmenttowntopics.com

Remembering Charlie Watts (1941-2021)

A smile relieves a heart that grieves. t’s July 1981, I’m walking down St. Mark’s Place in the East Village when I see Mick Jagger standing in the doorway of Number 96 and pretty soon here comes Keith Richards smoking and smiling his way through the sidewalk crowd. After a clumsy hug, the two head for St. Mark’s Bar & Grill on First Avenue, where Ron Wood, Bill Wyman, and Charlie Watts are waiting, everything’s cool, it’s time to play, and for some curious reason, no one knows the Rolling Stones are in the house and about to deliver a free performance. The way the video for “Waiting On a Friend” spins it, these four guys are only neighborhood musicians. The folks at the bar take no notice and could care less that the character looning about as if he were Mick Jagger really is Mick Jagger.
MusicElectronic Beats

Tributes to Lee “Scratch” Perry, “Salvador Dalí of music”

Musicians from all over the world honour the legacy of a true dub genius. On Sunday morning, the world lost one of its true mavericks and most influential musicians and performers: Lee “Scratch” Perry sadly passed away from unknown causes in a hospital in Lucea, Jamaica, at the age of 85.
Musicwgnradio.com

Bruce Springsteen, Ye, and Charlie Watts with ‘Elton’ Jim Turano

Anna Davlantes is joined in the studio by “Elton” Jim Turano where they talk about Kanye West’s “Donda” listening party. They highlight the scale replica of Ye’s house and how he lit himself on fire during the show. Jim also speaks on the 500+ concerts he’s been to, with Bruce Springsteen’s concert being one of the most recent, and he revisits his discussion with Anna about the late Charlie Watts.

