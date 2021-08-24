House-hunt Brookhaven: What’s on the market

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Looking for a house in Brookhaven? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Brookhaven listings:

1928 Heucks Retreat Rd Ne, Brookhaven, 39601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Totally redone, updated 2BR/1BA cottage sits on 1 acre lot just out from town. NEW roof, NEW Bathroom, NEW kitchen, New lighting fixtures, with new porch decking on front porch and patio in the back, two large living areas with formal dining. Come take a look !

306 Lakeside, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,101 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Newer Construction Move in Ready

979 Mallalieu Dr Se, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 1935

New to the market!! 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 1+/- acre with all the country feels, with almost 1500+/- sq ft of heated and cooled living space that has been well kept, fresh paint and new floors throughout. Rounded arched doors ways lead you into multiple rooms of this split plan, with a nice spacious kitchen, living and dining. This home sits back off the road with plenty of shade trees and a yard space to entertain and roam. Dont miss the blooming magnolia right off the front porch. If you are looking for a property that allows you the convenience of town and country this just might be the one for you.

506 S. Church, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 4 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,692 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Historic home in the heart of Olde Towne featuring grand entry hall, formal living & dining rooms, den w/office space, sitting room, 3br/3.5b, fully updated kitchen w/eating area & gas fireplace, 14' ceilings & beautiful crown & floor moulding. Natural light abounds throughout with multiple windows in each room, glass doors, and floor to ceiling windows in formal living room. Great indoor entertaining space overflows onto the front, side, and back porches as well as the beautifully landscaped and private courtyard. An additional 100'x100' may be purchased separately.

