Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookhaven, MS

House-hunt Brookhaven: What’s on the market

Posted by 
Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 7 days ago

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Looking for a house in Brookhaven? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Brookhaven listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCPH8_0bbTt0nU00

1928 Heucks Retreat Rd Ne, Brookhaven, 39601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Totally redone, updated 2BR/1BA cottage sits on 1 acre lot just out from town. NEW roof, NEW Bathroom, NEW kitchen, New lighting fixtures, with new porch decking on front porch and patio in the back, two large living areas with formal dining. Come take a look !

For open house information, contact Amanda Warren, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134848)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18saAD_0bbTt0nU00

306 Lakeside, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,101 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Newer Construction Move in Ready

For open house information, contact Stephany Smith, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134996)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFkLf_0bbTt0nU00

979 Mallalieu Dr Se, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 1935

New to the market!! 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 1+/- acre with all the country feels, with almost 1500+/- sq ft of heated and cooled living space that has been well kept, fresh paint and new floors throughout. Rounded arched doors ways lead you into multiple rooms of this split plan, with a nice spacious kitchen, living and dining. This home sits back off the road with plenty of shade trees and a yard space to entertain and roam. Dont miss the blooming magnolia right off the front porch. If you are looking for a property that allows you the convenience of town and country this just might be the one for you.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Wolff, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134618)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jfoff_0bbTt0nU00

506 S. Church, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 4 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,692 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Historic home in the heart of Olde Towne featuring grand entry hall, formal living & dining rooms, den w/office space, sitting room, 3br/3.5b, fully updated kitchen w/eating area & gas fireplace, 14' ceilings & beautiful crown & floor moulding. Natural light abounds throughout with multiple windows in each room, glass doors, and floor to ceiling windows in formal living room. Great indoor entertaining space overflows onto the front, side, and back porches as well as the beautifully landscaped and private courtyard. An additional 100'x100' may be purchased separately.

For open house information, contact Elaine Brewer, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134999)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
217
Followers
401
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Brookhaven, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Fresh Paint#Glass#Open House#Crown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy