Annie Live!

primetimer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing 1 - 6 of 6 articles tagged "Annie Live!" Smith won the little orphan Annie role on the NBC live TV musical after a nationwide search. Tituss Burgess to play the sleazy Rooster on NBC's Annie Live!. Burgess has boarded the NBC TV musical as the younger brother of...

www.primetimer.com

