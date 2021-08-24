Annie Live!

The entire CBS morning schedule will be treated as part of a CBS Mornings franchise, starting Sept. 7, when the CBS morning show moves to its new Times Square studio and officially adds co-host Nate Burleson. CBS This Morning has been the show's title since 2012. "The new moniker signifies an effort to refresh the program, which has seen its audience erode since its founding co-host Charlie Rose was fired in November 2017 over sexual harassment allegations," explains the Los Angeles Times' Stephen Battaglio. CBS Mornings will emphasize the kind of original reporting and more intricate storytelling viewers see on its long-running weekend program CBS Sunday Morning, which is the most-watched morning show in television. CBS Mornings will also use the signature sun logo of CBS Sunday Morning and the Sunday program’s theme music -- Gottfried Reiche’s “Abblasen,” a Baroque-era trumpet fanfare performed by Wynton Marsalis. ALSO: Watch the CBS Mornings announcement.