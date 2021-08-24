Top condo units for sale in Keene

(KEENE, NH) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Keene’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

41 Windsor Court, Keene, 03431 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Condominium | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath condo attractively sited in the front. Open concept Kitchen, Dining and Living Rooms feel comfortable and spacious lending themselves nicely to guests or quiet enjoyment. The split floor plan offers privacy each with their own baths, ample closet space & laundry room with shelving. Relax with your favorite beverage, enjoy a quiet meal or read a book on the front patio. Tennis court available. Convenient location within minutes of Central Keene,Medical Facilities, Schools, Goose Pond, Bretwood Golf Course and other amenities. Nice Quality of Life! Newer Appliances, 1 car detached garage. Enjoy living the simple life! This is a GEM! Immaculate.

110 Arch Street, Keene, 03431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Condominium | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1980

It's time to eliminate the burden and expenses of home maintenance and invest in a new lifestyle of townhouse living and the freedom it provides. Willowbrook is a small private community tucked away in an intimate and country setting with an abundance of beautiful mature plantings and manicured grounds. Willowbrook calls you in to relax in an environment of quiet peace and tranquil charm. "It's time to relax and simplify your life," it whispers. Feel the elegance as you enter through the door of this splendid Colonial style townhouse. Meticulously cared for by a single owner for 14 years and tastefully updated, it offers central air and an exquisite sunroom that leads to a stream where blue herons, ducks and hummingbirds play and also overlooks the 16th hole of the Keene Country Club. Additional features include a fireplace, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, laundry room on the first floor, 3 bedrooms, accessible attic space for storage, eat-in kitchen and a separate dining room. The Willowbrook amenities include tennis courts (also used for pickleball) and an in-ground pool. It's only a short 5-minute drive to downtown Keene, close to KCC, YMCA and walking and biking trails. It's time to stop hesitating and move your life forward. You can create a new beginning for yourself in this cherished home.

7 Cherry Tree Lane, Swanzey, 03446 2 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Condominium | 748 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction and ready for immediate occupancy! Well built, duplex style condos. High cathedral ceilings give these units a grand feeling, lots of natural light, custom kitchen with quality materials & master suite. Convenient location just munutes to Keene and close to shopping, restaraunts and all the ammenities the area and community has to offer. Other models and floorplans to choose from. 1st floor bedroom and still time to choose your colors, cabinetry, etc.,

42 Windsor Court, Keene, 03431 2 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Condominium | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1989

A beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhouse in the desirable Wright Estate Condominium. Exquisitely remodeled in 2017 with quality materials and craftsmanship. Beautiful white oak hardwood floors on both levels and tile floors in both baths on 2nd floor. Custom kitchen with maple cabinets, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances including a double oven. Half bath off entryway. Spacious feel from kitchen to open concept dining room to living room which features a wall of windows with a slider to the back brick patio with remote controlled retractable awning. Living room faces the meticulously landscaped common area with trees, lawn, and perennials. 2nd floor has a spacious master bedroom with hardwood floors and a beautiful ensuite bath with double sinks, custom walk-in tile shower with glass door and tile floors with radiant heat. Guest bedroom has hardwood floors and double closets, and a full bath just the hallway with tile floors. New furnace and central A/C unit installed in 2017 and duct work professionally cleaned. Full size basement with washer and dryer, and lots of storage space and tall ceilings. Plenty of parking, with your own 1 car garage and driveway, and space for visitors. Wright Estate features a tennis court and beautiful grounds in a quiet and serene setting just one mile north of downtown Keene. Move-in ready. Comes with a 1 year home warranty. Wont last long! Delayed showings until Thurs., 7/29

