On the hunt for a home in Defuniak Springs? These houses are on the market

(Defuniak Springs, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Defuniak Springs than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

17780 Us-331, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,766 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This all brick home is located on 22 plus acres and is in a great location in the greatly desired North end of the County. The land is partially pastured, the rest is wooded and is great for hunting. This 3bd/2ba home can easily be converted to a 4BR and includes a great a fenced yard with a screened in back porch that is perfect for an afternoon of relaxing. There is also a 4400 sqft building with 2800 enclosed metal on the property that was once used as a grocery store but is now used as an amazing metal storage and workshop. Also included is large metal pole barn for storage. This property has paved road frontage on both sides. Home has tons of potential to make it your own, great land included, and the workshop is amazing. Take a look today at this well maintained home!

805 Engles Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 6 Beds 8 Baths | $6,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,754 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This 178 acre executive equestrian & hunting ranch was built by a high-end custom builder as his personal residence. No expense has been spared, and details include cedar siding with stone embellishments, pecky cypress ceilings, hardwood and travertine floors, huge kitchen island, crown molding, security system, and so much more. The master has a sweeping view of the valley, large closets, stone shower and garden tub. With the rustic elegance of a Montana ranch, you'll enjoy antler chandeliers, an oversized stone fireplace, and plenty of room to roam with 5 additional bedrooms, 6 full baths, a heated pool, gigantic play set, covered horse arena, 5 heated/cooled stalls, 2 stone wash bays, storage barn, 6 hunting zones, 2 wells, and over a mile of creek frontage. See supplement for more:

55 Carlan Court, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Move in ready! This cedar house built in 2010 has a great view of King's Lake on a dead end street, not far off Hwy 331. It offers 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, fenced back yard for pets and kids, 2-car garage and a back patio with a good view of the lake. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a deep stainless steel sink, breakfast bar, double electric oven, microwave oven above the stove, and a 4- door refrigerator, all stainless steel. Both bathrooms have a ceramic bowl sink, and the guest bathroom has a shower/tub combo. The master bath features a big walk-in tile shower with a bench seat for the lady of the house. The large master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. Across the lake is a boat launch and King's Lake RV Resort. Come see this house before it's gone!

333 Lake Rosemary Circle, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Mobile Home | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Quiet country living yet close to everything De Funiak Springs has to offer. This cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is ready for immediate move-in. This property is just over .8 acres and includes two out buildings for storage or garden sheds. Take a drive by this property and schedule your showing today.

