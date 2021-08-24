Cancel
Sequim, WA

Take a look at these Sequim condominiums on the market now

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 7 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Sequim condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Sequim, pulled from our classifieds:

40 Heron Way, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Condominium | 1,487 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Wonderful 2 BR, 2 bath Sequim Condo, with office, rear patio and attached, finished double garage! Close to everything that Sunny Sequim has to offer! At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Exterior maintenance of building and grounds taken care of by the HOA.

30 Trowbridge Court, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $322,000 | Condominium | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Well kept, quiet, centrally located 1,142 sf duplex style condominium located in a large circle drive. Plenty of southern exposure floods the interior with sunlight. Efficient kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area, large living area and spacious bedrooms. Partial view of the mountains from the home’s interior and fenced patio area. Oversized one-car garage. HOA dues are $595 per quarter and cover: water, sewer, garbage, exterior maintenance, yard & road maintenance and earthquake insurance.

302 Marine Drive, Sequim, 98382

3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Condominium | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Enjoy the Surf, Sea and Sand all from your private beach! This lovely Condo features 3 bds, 2 bths and gorgeous views of the Salish Sea, San Juan and Vancouver Islands, the Dungeness Light House and Mount Baker. This property also has an attached 2 car garage, detached 384 SF garage/workshop, a private courtyard in the backyard that is the perfect place to host a BBQ and watching the birds. Property includes a beachfront parcel that provides easy access to the beach. VRBO will transfer to the new Buyer.

42 Trowbridge Court, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $328,000 | Condominium | 1,295 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This clean turn-key two bedroom, two bath condo is move-in ready and offers easy, low-maintenance living with plenty of elbow room. Located in a private, small community of eight duplex-style homes with abundant green space, yet close to everything! Patio is partially fenced for privacy. Newer appliances included (washer/dryer, refrigerator, range/oven and dishwasher). Wave cable/internet available. Don't miss out on this great space!

Sequim News Alert

Sequim News Alert

Sequim, WA
With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

