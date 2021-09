The Ripsaw is better known for its action movie pedigree, but the Army's unmanned version packs a very real 30mm cannon. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Army recently conducted the first live-fire testing with one of its prototype 30mm cannon-armed Ripsaw M5 unmanned mini-tanks, which are derived from a series of vehicles that have probably seen more time on movie screens than on the range.