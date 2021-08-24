Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Horses for Courses: BMW Championship

PGA Tour
 8 days ago

Collin Morikawa fell out of the top spot in the standings but is in line for a strong week at Caves Valley. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR) The annual drive to East Lake will be cut from 70* to 30 after four rounds this week at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Fazio
Person
Rafael Campos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Bmw Championship#Horse#Caves Valley Golf Club#Power Rankings#Congaree Par#Greens#Quail Hollow Club#Eagle Point Club#Conway Farms#Palmer Cup Team Usa#Par#Tpc Twin Cities#Fairways#Gir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesGolf.com

Amanda Balionis unveils her biggest on-camera disaster

Amanda Balionis has morphed into a household name for golf fans. She first entered the golf space at PGATour.com and then moved on to gigs at Callaway and TNT. Now you’ll see her as a reporter for CBS Sports, conducting player interviews and reporting from the grounds at PGA Tour events (she also works football games).
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Stunned By Dustin Johnson’s New Look

Dustin Johnson is one of the most recognizable players on the PGA Tour. Not only does he have a perfect swing, but he towers over most of his competitors at 6-foot-4 and stalks around the golf course with a stoic demeanor. Johnson also sports a full-face beard. Well, at least...
GolfPGA Tour

Strong putting brings Dustin Johnson a 6-under 66 in round four of the BMW Championship

In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole. Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 6th at 20 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Tour Championship odds, FedEx Cup Playoff predictions: Expert reveals Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm picks

It all comes down to this when the PGA Tour's top 30 players tee off Thursday in the 2021 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Patrick Cantlay starts with a two-stroke lead at 10-under par after his steely BMW Championship victory in a six-hole playoff with Bryson DeChambeau. Northern Trust winner Tony Finau starts second at 8 under, followed by DeChambeau (-7), Jon Rahm (-6) and Cameron Smith (-5). Reigning FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson is in the finale for the 13th straight year but will need to make up a seven-stroke deficit to defend his title. Xander Schauffele, who went a tournament-best 15 under last year but tied for second overall, will start at 2 under along with Rory McIlroy, who seeks his third FedEx Cup title.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour player says he's in treatment for alcohol use

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray announced that he is in treatment for alcohol use. Murray, 27, shared the news on social media, and said he’s been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again,” Murray wrote. “Thanks for all the messages it means a lot.”
GolfGolf Digest

Patrick Cantlay brushes off Bryson DeChambeau's call out on the 14th hole: 'No big deal'

Sunday at the BMW Championship already had the natural tension any head-to-head showdown fosters in the final round of a golf tournament. Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau had been matching each other birdie-for-birdie since Saturday’s third round, and when they’d separated from the rest of the field on the back nine Sunday, the winner was obviously going to be one of the two, Cantlay ultimately—and impressively—emerging the champ after six playoff holes.
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
GolfPosted by
Field Level Media

Patrick Cantlay wins BMW Championship in dramatic playoff

Patrick Cantlay made a litany of must-have putts, culminating in a 17 1/2-foot birdie on the sixth playoff hole that carried him to a victory over Bryson DeChambeau at the BMW Championship outside Baltimore. The astonishing win at Caves Valley Golf Club, his third title of the season, gave Cantlay...
New York Post

Players embracing the mad scramble to make US Ryder Cup team

The tournament within the tournament that’s been weather-delayed to a Monday finish is the players jockeying for a position on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Time is running out and there’s a captain to impress before the eleventh hour passes. The Northern Trust is scheduled to conclude Monday at Liberty...
Golfchatsports.com

Loran Smith: Dead Horses and Burning Golf Courses

While thumbing through a sports humor book recently, “Let a Dead Horse Rest,” there was a recall of one of the clever characters ever to follow the PGA golf tour. Bob Drum, formerly with the Pittsburgh Press, later landed a gig with CBS Sports, always looking for a humorous angle.
Hayward, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Solheim Challenge held at Hayward Golf Club

Hayward Golf Club and Chippewa Valley Bank on Monday, Aug. 16, hosted one of the largest women’s amateur golf tournaments in northwest Wisconsin, with golfers from the Twin Cities, the Twin Ports and around the region competing. This was a Solheim format, with partners either playing for the USA team...
GolfPGA Tour

Callum Tarren left speechless after capturing PGA TOUR card

The first question posed to Callum Tarren in his post-round media interview Sunday was his reaction to locking up his PGA TOUR card. With a dream that big on the line and no physical card in his hand yet though, Tarren needed confirmation that he was in fact heading to the big show and that the Path to the PGA TOUR was a road he’s now traveled all the way down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy