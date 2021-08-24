House-hunt Bay City: What’s on the market
(BAY CITY, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.
Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Check out these listings from around the Bay City area:
Adorable energy efficient home built in 2015, Fenced yard, Mature Tree and close to HOSPITAL , BCISD and minutes from Country Club and The Colorado River. All appliances convey. This is a MUST SEE. Private Remarks:
For open house information, contact Tereana Ottis, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589
Nicely maintained home with 1.458 Acres. Fenced yard. Double car garage 30 feet wide with spacious screened porch on the back of the home. Extra bonus room easily used for den/study/media room. Separate utility room. Three bedroom/2 bath home. Great location with country living. Boat access through the community boat ramp to the Colorado River. Plenty of room to build a barn if desired. Deed Restricted. HOA. $175 annually. Landscaped. Freshly painted. Come and view this home. Could be used for a permanent home or a vacation home close to Matagorda fishing and the Colorado River!
For open house information, contact Jody Cassady, Full Stringer Realty (Matagorda) at 979-863-1143
For open house information, contact Vincent Wimbish, Metroplex Real Estate Group at 817-446-7715
ABSOLUTLEY PICTURE PERFECT HOME WITH WONDERFUL UPDATES THAT IS MOVE IN READY! WINDSTORM CERTIFIED ROOF PLACED ON 1/27/2020, NEW A/C LENOX SYSTEM, NEW DUCTS & ALLERGEN SYSTEM/FILTER. THIS WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS AN OPEN & SPACIOUS LAYOUT. OPEN LIVING TO KITCHEN AREA WITH FIREPLACE & FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO A EXCELLENT OVERSIZED BACKYARD. THE HOME OFFERS LARGE BEDROOMS & AMAZING AMOUNT OF CABINETS & STORAGE AREA. COMPLETELY UPDATED BATHROOMS WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE & TILE WORK & AMPLE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD NOT IN FLOODZONE
For open house information, contact Kimberly Brown, Full Stringer Realty (Bay City) at 979-244-4663
