Bay City, TX

House-hunt Bay City: What’s on the market

Bay City News Beat
 7 days ago

(BAY CITY, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Bay City area:

2012 Park Ave, Bay City, 77414

2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Adorable energy efficient home built in 2015, Fenced yard, Mature Tree and close to HOSPITAL , BCISD and minutes from Country Club and The Colorado River. All appliances convey. This is a MUST SEE. Private Remarks:

For open house information, contact Tereana Ottis, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775827)

683 Cr 239, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Nicely maintained home with 1.458 Acres. Fenced yard. Double car garage 30 feet wide with spacious screened porch on the back of the home. Extra bonus room easily used for den/study/media room. Separate utility room. Three bedroom/2 bath home. Great location with country living. Boat access through the community boat ramp to the Colorado River. Plenty of room to build a barn if desired. Deed Restricted. HOA. $175 annually. Landscaped. Freshly painted. Come and view this home. Could be used for a permanent home or a vacation home close to Matagorda fishing and the Colorado River!

For open house information, contact Jody Cassady, Full Stringer Realty (Matagorda) at 979-863-1143

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775816)

4205 Walker, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $122,250 | Single Family Residence | 1,721 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Single Family Home

For open house information, contact Vincent Wimbish, Metroplex Real Estate Group at 817-446-7715

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14633877)

3404 Lanarkshire, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,654 Square Feet | Built in 1974

ABSOLUTLEY PICTURE PERFECT HOME WITH WONDERFUL UPDATES THAT IS MOVE IN READY! WINDSTORM CERTIFIED ROOF PLACED ON 1/27/2020, NEW A/C LENOX SYSTEM, NEW DUCTS & ALLERGEN SYSTEM/FILTER. THIS WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS AN OPEN & SPACIOUS LAYOUT. OPEN LIVING TO KITCHEN AREA WITH FIREPLACE & FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO A EXCELLENT OVERSIZED BACKYARD. THE HOME OFFERS LARGE BEDROOMS & AMAZING AMOUNT OF CABINETS & STORAGE AREA. COMPLETELY UPDATED BATHROOMS WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE & TILE WORK & AMPLE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD NOT IN FLOODZONE

For open house information, contact Kimberly Brown, Full Stringer Realty (Bay City) at 979-244-4663

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775825)

ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

