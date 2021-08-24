Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

Single-family homes for sale in Sheridan

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 7 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Looking for a house in Sheridan? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Sheridan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuFJK_0bbTskwU00

1231 W 15Th Street, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Make this a home again or start over.Good location with mature trees in county limits. This is a project but has potential for the right buyer. Property not eligible for financing-cash only and is being sold as.

For open house information, contact Megan L Powers, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-703)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cq2r_0bbTskwU00

755 Harrison Street, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 1 Bath | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This elegany house is a must see!! This one level home has three spacious bedrooms. One elegant bathroom with zetted tub. Large laundry room, Kitchen with loads of cabinets. Formal dining room, livingroom with wood floors. Large backyard with stroage shed and mature trees. Must make appoinments to show. Home will be open for showing this Saturday, July 10th 10:00 am to 2:00 pm WE will be serving home made cookies & punch.

For open house information, contact Margaret A Carlton, Carlton Real Estate LLC at 307-763-7354

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-749)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyUhd_0bbTskwU00

348 Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan, 82801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,672 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Tons of character and loads of potential! This property offers 3 bedrooms on the main and 1 sleeping room in the basement. You will be comfy year 'round with central air conditioning and an awesome stone fireplace! The hardwood floors are in great shape and a new roof was installed in 2014. B1 zoning is a plus! Enjoy a separate back entrance onto the property, with extra parking on the south side of the home on College Avenue. The 220 square foot detached garage has power and storage. Come by and take a look! All measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Kim Hall, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-663)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVZAk_0bbTskwU00

11 Creekside Lane, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $765,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2020

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located ON Little Goose Creek, steps from The Powder Horn Club, easy walk to the golf course! Beautiful finishes throughout! These Creekside Cabins offer a unique ''lock-off'' option for owners to live in one side and lease out the other other side as part of our vacation rental program or just for stays for your friends and family. Two separate living quarters - each with kitchen, laundry and one-car garage; one side with two bedrooms and one side as a studio, can be combined to a 3 bedroom home with two car garage. Two fireplaces, two patios overlooking the creek and course. Unique options for vacation rental investment and personal home living combination. Contact listing agent for more details. Offered turn-key furnished! Closing must be after 9/30/21.

For open house information, contact Team Powder Horn, Powder Horn Realty, Inc. at 307-674-9545

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-20-1090)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
53
Followers
392
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
Sheridan, WY
Real Estate
Sheridan, WY
Business
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Central Air Conditioning#Bhj Realty Inc#Carlton Real Estate Llc#The Powder Horn Club#Team Powder Horn#Powder Horn Realty Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy