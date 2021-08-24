Cancel
Morgan City, LA

Top homes for sale in Morgan City

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
(Morgan City, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Morgan City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

338 Mike Drive, Patterson, 70392

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

NEW PRICE!!!! MOTIVATED SELLER! Move in Ready! Many Great Features include but not limited to a spacious Family Room with Fireplace and Built-ins, Kitchen/Dining, rear yard access, large covered patio and more. Some updates recently could make this home perfect for your family.

For open house information, contact Valerie Crappell, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10974594)

3761 Fifth Street, Berwick, 70342

3 Beds 1 Bath | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Located in the Berwick School District! Add Your Special Touch to Make this Home Perfect for any Family! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has updated flooring but needs a little TLC. Great Investment Opportunity! Great Place to Make it Your Home!

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11018125)

3001 Diane Dr., Morgan City, 70380

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in None

Look no further than this immaculately maintained, custom home located on a large corner lot in Lakeside Subdivision. It offers many updates including , but not limited to, new roof and HVAC system ( within the last year), gas powered generator, and new, efficient custom vinyl double insulated windows throughout the house, The open floor plan boasts of 3 over-sized bedrooms with walk in closets, 2.5 baths, sunroom/game room, office, large family room with fireplace, and it comes equipped with a security alarm system with 4 cameras. Located on a spacious corner lot it offers easy access for boat or camper parking, along with a custom workshop with electricity. All appliances will stay with the sale .This lovely home is move-in ready with a fresh coat of paint in 2021, and beautifully landscaped yard. A MUST SEE. Qualified buyer only.

For open house information, contact Diane McCann, St. Mary Realty Co. at 985-395-2631

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11001106)

1321 First Street, Patterson, 70392

2 Beds 1 Bath | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 1908

This Beautiful Home Holds Much of its Original Charm! This home offers much space with the formal living, formal dining, den/office/3rd bedroom, large 0.66+/- acre lot that could be perfect for your family. The many great original features include; revamped interior and exterior doors, original windows, transoms, crown molding, 12 ft. ceilings, built-ins, hardwood flooring in most rooms, two fireplaces (chimneys removed), and much more. Many upgrades include but not limited to the exquisite kitchen completely gutted and remodeled with granite, stainless appliances, new kitchen cabinetry and flooring; bathroom upgrades, central air/heat upgrades with new ducting, moisture barrier under home, and new insulation blown in attic. Alarm system in the home will remain and is not presently under contract.

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11004804)

