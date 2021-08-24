CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

Check out these Campbellsville homes on the market

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 15 days ago

(Campbellsville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Campbellsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tanP8_0bbTshIJ00

52 Mcmahan Rd., Campbellsville, 42718

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to 52 McMahan rd. Taylor County. 42718. Conveniently located between Greensburg and Campbellsville is this 3 bedroom, 1 bath, brick home. This home is updated and in move in condition. Featuring hardwood and tile floors thorough-out, a stainless steel kitchen appliance package,Central Heat and Air unit, open kitchen/living room area, and a full unfinished basement. Outside the home is approximately .8/10 of an acre lot. The Landscaping in front has recently been Re-done. If your in the market for that P-E-R-F-E-C-T starter home then call us today about 52 McMahan Rd. Priced at $135,500. Please note: Home is occupied, appointment must be made to view the home.

For open house information, contact Heizer Durrett, Durrett Realty Company at 270-932-5651

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11001399)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OivAp_0bbTshIJ00

955 Spurlington Church Road, Campbellsville, 42718

3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 2018

COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! So much to love with this property. Lovely newer home! BIG PLUS~ Storage 40 x 30 building has a full bath and kitchen, is great for entertainment, storage or living quarters as well. Peaceful feel of the country and located in the HEART OF KY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! Spacious beautiful den which gorgeous floors. Master suite is large and has walk in closet and bathroom has granite countertops custom tile work! The kitchen has Granite beautiful & comes equipped with a range, dishwasher, & refrigerator. You'll enjoy the floorplan and two other good sized Some captivating final touches will definitely impress you bedrooms/closets. The deck area is perfect for entertaining or just a relaxing! Creek is nice out back. Currently using some of he farm for cattle,. Barn is nice. Must see to believe! UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! Don't miss out on this beautiful home- The newer building is so nice for so many purposes! Fishing/Hunting dream. Only few miles to Green River Lake! Schedule a private tour today! Data believed correct but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify data prior to offer.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Smith, RHONDA SMITH REALTY INC at 270-789-8570

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10056883)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATMCf_0bbTshIJ00

7776 Liberty Road, Campbellsville, 42718

2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,500 | Mobile Home | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This property recently sold and the new owner is listing it. The owner bought this land so he could create an easement on his land that adjoins this land. It's hard to find 4 acres within minutes to Downtown Campbellsville. This is a perfect spot to build on and you can always live in the mobile home while building then later rent it out for additional income. The mobile home is older and being sold as is. It's 2 bedrooms, one bath. There was a window unit for air conditioning. The water heater and propane tank for heat has been removed. The septic is there near mobile home but the seller doesn't know the location. There was also an older house on this land that was recently torn down from previous owner. There is water and electric available from the previous house that was torn down and that house had a septic tank but a new septic tank will need to be added. The land is clear and flat. A great spot to build!

For open house information, contact Renee Dobson, RENEE DOBSON REALTY GROUP, LLC at 270-403-4928

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10057740)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOniH_0bbTshIJ00

308 Howard Street, Campbellsville, 42718

2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Investment opportunity... 2 bedroom, 1 bath vinyl sided ranch with large eat-in kitchen and living room. Shed stays and mature shade.

For open house information, contact Anna Humphress, OSBORNE-HUMPHRESS REALTY COMPANY INC at 270-465-7368

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10057827)

