Brandon Routh to lead the voice cast for Netflix's Magic: The Gathering

primetimer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRouth will play Gideon Jura in the animated TV adaptation of the popular Magic: The Gathering card game. “For those of you that don’t know, Gideon is known for being the strong guy who always stands up for what’s right, just and isn’t afraid to fight,” said Routh. “Now I understand why they hired me for this. Makes sense. But seriously, I’m really excited about this show and really proud and honored to be a part of it. I’m a huge Magic fan, I’ve been playing since I was 16. I’ve played many drafts over the years and have too many cards. More than I should.”

