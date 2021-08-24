Single-family homes for sale in Hillsborough

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Looking for a house in Hillsborough? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

439 S Greensboro Street, Carrboro, 27510 4 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,261 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Classic 2-story Craftsman in unique downtown community of Park Slope. Bright, open plan plus wonderful outdoor spaces: Wrap-Around Porch, Screened Porch & Covered Patio! Concrete path meanders & connects Gardens; 1-car Garage. HW flrs, tile baths; Study w/Patio; 9' clgs. Kitch w/granite, tiled splash, maple shaker cabinets w/lighting, island w/pendants & MW, Energy Star SS appl; Pantry. Scr Porch off DR; Open Kitc-DR-FR w/gas logs. Huge Master Suite. Promenade w/Trails. Ideally located near shops/UNC.

209 Cheryl Avenue, Durham, 27712 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1966

How cool is this? A 3 BR 2 BA Brick Ranch in North Durham under $300K!! Tenants have lived here for the past 4 years and LOVED IT! It just needs you to come by and add the finishing touches.

3406 Cottonwood Drive, Durham, 27707 4 Beds 3 Baths | $481,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Durham home! The family room is spacious and filled with natural light, offering the perfect space for friends and guests to gather. Enjoy the spacious living areas, including the kitchen, offering a breakfast nook. Entertain outdoors on the large back deck. Enjoy the convenience of a luxurious primary suite with large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. This home is located near major roadways!

3526 Sheridan Drive, Durham, 27707 4 Beds 4 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,905 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Rare opportunity for an amazing move in ready home that is on a large private lot. Situated close to the end of a dead end street and backs up to a natural area. New paint inside and out. New Roof. Large covered decks. Sit on the back deck with all the relaxing sounds of nature. Home has two masters. Could be great for multi generation family home. Fireplace downstairs has wood burning insert. Energy efficient windows. Large storage building in back yard. Two car garage can fit large SUV/Truck.

