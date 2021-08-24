Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough, NC

Single-family homes for sale in Hillsborough

Posted by 
Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 7 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Looking for a house in Hillsborough? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Hillsborough area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUeiZ_0bbTsa7E00

439 S Greensboro Street, Carrboro, 27510

4 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,261 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Classic 2-story Craftsman in unique downtown community of Park Slope. Bright, open plan plus wonderful outdoor spaces: Wrap-Around Porch, Screened Porch & Covered Patio! Concrete path meanders & connects Gardens; 1-car Garage. HW flrs, tile baths; Study w/Patio; 9' clgs. Kitch w/granite, tiled splash, maple shaker cabinets w/lighting, island w/pendants & MW, Energy Star SS appl; Pantry. Scr Porch off DR; Open Kitc-DR-FR w/gas logs. Huge Master Suite. Promenade w/Trails. Ideally located near shops/UNC.

For open house information, contact Steve Doyle, NewStone Realty, LLC at 919-932-5742

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2389288)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R45m8_0bbTsa7E00

209 Cheryl Avenue, Durham, 27712

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1966

How cool is this? A 3 BR 2 BA Brick Ranch in North Durham under $300K!! Tenants have lived here for the past 4 years and LOVED IT! It just needs you to come by and add the finishing touches.

For open house information, contact Brice McKeel, Keller Williams Elite Realty at 984-244-5830

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2397048)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EaN6_0bbTsa7E00

3406 Cottonwood Drive, Durham, 27707

4 Beds 3 Baths | $481,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Durham home! The family room is spacious and filled with natural light, offering the perfect space for friends and guests to gather. Enjoy the spacious living areas, including the kitchen, offering a breakfast nook. Entertain outdoors on the large back deck. Enjoy the convenience of a luxurious primary suite with large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. This home is located near major roadways!

For open house information, contact Maddie Stewart, DASH Carolina at 984-205-2279

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2397102)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYKpw_0bbTsa7E00

3526 Sheridan Drive, Durham, 27707

4 Beds 4 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,905 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Rare opportunity for an amazing move in ready home that is on a large private lot. Situated close to the end of a dead end street and backs up to a natural area. New paint inside and out. New Roof. Large covered decks. Sit on the back deck with all the relaxing sounds of nature. Home has two masters. Could be great for multi generation family home. Fireplace downstairs has wood burning insert. Energy efficient windows. Large storage building in back yard. Two car garage can fit large SUV/Truck.

For open house information, contact Janet Perry, EXP Realty at 888-584-9431

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2387942)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough, NC
103
Followers
405
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsborough, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Doyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Decks#Park Slope#Study W Patio#Energy Star Ss#Newstone Realty#Llc#Suv Truck#Exp Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy