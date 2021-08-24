Pittsburgh selects official Christmas tree Pittsburgh selects official Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH — It may still be nice and hot outside, but the city of Pittsburgh is preparing for the Christmas season by announcing their selection for the official 2021 Christmas tree.

The 45-foot tall blue spruce will be donated by the Chris Fuga family from Lincoln Place, and will be the 106th tree to stand in City Hall.

The tree will be harvested by the Department of Public Works’ Forestry Division prior to being installed at City Hall in the months to come.

