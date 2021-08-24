Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh selects official Christmas tree

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6l2L_0bbTsZBN00
Pittsburgh selects official Christmas tree Pittsburgh selects official Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH — It may still be nice and hot outside, but the city of Pittsburgh is preparing for the Christmas season by announcing their selection for the official 2021 Christmas tree.

The 45-foot tall blue spruce will be donated by the Chris Fuga family from Lincoln Place, and will be the 106th tree to stand in City Hall.

The tree will be harvested by the Department of Public Works’ Forestry Division prior to being installed at City Hall in the months to come.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
51K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Lincoln Place#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

As fire nears, some Lake Tahoe residents buck order to flee

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — (AP) — While most of his neighbors fled South Lake Tahoe as a major wildfire charged closer to town, Tod Johnson stayed put. The 66-year-old retiree swept up pine needles from the yard and roof of his home Tuesday after spending the night keeping an eye on reports of the advancing flames. The police knew he was there, but told him that when he leaves, he can’t come back until it's safe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy