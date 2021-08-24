Cancel
Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro-curious? These homes are on the market

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 7 days ago

(Hillsboro, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RxLnI_0bbTsWXC00

508 Gaines Street, Higginsport, 45132

0 Bed 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,030 Square Feet | Built in None

This home is a complete rebuild, no floors

For open house information, contact David Sheppard, Ring Real Estate Co. at 937-378-3800

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1704636)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d6Ga_0bbTsWXC00

2335 Elmville Road, Brushcreek Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $843,870 | Farm | 3,016 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Come to the country and bring your animals. Ideal farm for grain, but especially hay and pasture fields. Newer home, built in 2008. Don't miss out on this opportunity. This property has five parcels.

For open house information, contact Donna Armstrong, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1711861)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g65n6_0bbTsWXC00

631 N High Street, Hillsboro, 45133

6 Beds 7 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,044 Square Feet | Built in 1901

New Roof 2020; sewer & water service 2021! Well preserved, updated historic home w/attractive architectural design featuring newer 2 story addition w/large master w/walk-in closet, double vanities & shower. Eat-in kitchen opens to brick paver patio, entertaining area, gardens & large screened veranda. 3 car garage w/small barn. High-speed internet/cable. High ceilings, lots of hdwd flooring, grand L shaped entrance hall, stairway, back stairs, butler pantry, wine cellar, office w/private entrance, 5 bds up, 1 bd down, 3 full baths & 2 half baths, City water, sanitary sewer, circuit breakers, panels & wiring, 4 zone HVAC systems. 2 gas water heaters & exercise room. Potential to convert parlor to 1st flr master suite. Some furnishings for sale. 2 bedroom guest house available for purchase.

For open house information, contact Joan Elflein, Ohio Broker Direct, LLC at 614-989-7215

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221020759)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7VuI_0bbTsWXC00

1561 Young Road, Jackson Twp, 45133

3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Wooded location, 30'x30' metal pole barn, quiet township road location.

For open house information, contact Lowell Chambers, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1700377)

