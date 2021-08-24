House hunt Pikeville: See what’s on the market now

(Pikeville, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pikeville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

490 Majestic Drive, Burnside, 41519 4 Beds 4 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,568 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This beautiful lakefront home sits on 0.68 acres and will offer you a quiet getaway vacation home, serene full-time residence, or a great rental property. Located in the gated community of Lake Cumberland Resort, Burnside, Ky, you will be welcomed by the gorgeous lake and mountain views - beautiful sunsets. At night, you will be surrounded by only the sounds of nature as you stargaze. Plenty of space with 4 BR, 3.5 Baths, living areas on first floor and outstanding large deck overlooking the lake!

For open house information, contact Dianna Lowery-Pulliam, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-451-1021

876 Daniels Creek Road, Banner, 41603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Charming ranch style home that is ready to move into. Shingle roof with wood siding. Attached 2 carport. Central heat and air.

For open house information, contact Lana Mulkey, Re/Max Freedom at 606-506-4179

193 Tracey Street, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,906 Square Feet | Built in 1991

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED & CONVENIENTLY LOCATED - MOVE-IN READY HOME!!! This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath, one-story home that sits on the end-cap lot in Hidden Valley Subdivision. This home has been extensively renovated and is in immaculate condition. Renovations include: New shingle roof, new hardwood/tile flooring (entire home), new cabinetry & granite countertops (kitchen & baths), construction of large walk-in laundry, new crown-moulding (entire home), new lighting (entire home), new paint (entire home), new fireplace insert (2016). Remodeled bathrooms (2018). New water heater & new asphalt driveway (2021). This is an agent-owned property.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Tyler Hazelett, Hensley Real Estate Services at 606-432-2040

112 Grouse, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,985 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Well built contemporary home with quiet privacy. Offers convenience with Pikeville Elementary & High School. Upike college and PMC Hospital all within 5.5 miles. Multi-level decking with newly screened in back porch. Gas brick fireplace in lower level family room. Two car garage.

For open house information, contact Darrell Pugh, eXp Realty LLC at 502-817-6484