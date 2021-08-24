Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko, NV

Take a look at these Elko townhomes on the market now

Posted by 
Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 7 days ago

(ELKO, NV) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Elko’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Elko, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeWra_0bbTsPM700

3881 Autumn Colors Drive, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,780 | Townhouse | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Unit is on Autumn Colors Dr. Side. 3 bed | 2.5 bath | 2 car garage, open living space, 2-story ceiling in great room, upgraded finishes throughout, including 9' ceilings on both levels, luxury cabinets, granite countertops, Luxury Vinyl Plank on main floor, Porcelain tile in upstairs baths and laundry, executive trim, energy efficient design package, engineered sound canceling privacy walls, complete landscaping and fencing, and much more. Pictures are of same model on different lot with different selections. Taxes are estimated. Buyer to verify.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Baumann, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620480)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Owbln_0bbTsPM700

2454 Khoury Lane, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 4 Baths | $350,000 | Townhouse | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This is a well cared for home in a great location! Hardwood floors throughout the large living area on the main level. Great seating are on the balcony off the living area. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with granite countertops. Upstairs offers a sitting area/office in the landing of the stairs before you reach the 2 large guest bedrooms located there. The Master suite offer plenty of space with a lot of natural light from the large windows. Double sinks in the master bathroom and an EXTRA large closet. Downstairs offers another family room area and another office space/ storage area. off this family room is another sliding door to the exterior leading to the covered patio and the fenced yard. This home offers a great neighborhood just minutes from all of the great Elko amenities. Must see!

For open house information, contact Julie Bacon, EXP Realty at 702-727-1050

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620859)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
119
Followers
413
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Elko, NV
Real Estate
City
Elko, NV
Elko, NV
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Luxury Homes#Urban Living#Design#Hoa#Luxury Vinyl Plank#Coldwell Banker Excel#Exp Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy