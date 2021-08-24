Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madisonville, KY

On the hunt for a home in Madisonville? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 7 days ago

(Madisonville, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Madisonville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyjHt_0bbTsMxA00

129 Highland Dr, Madisonville, 42431

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,794 Square Feet | Built in 1966

BRICK HOME - UPPER LEVEL HAS LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN , OFFICE , LIVING ROOM , TWO BEDROOMS AND BATH . LOWER LEVEL HAS LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE , LAUNDRY ROOM , TWO BEROOMS AND BATH. NICE SCREENED IN PORCH ACROSS UPPER BACK OF HOUSE WITH PATIO ACROSS LOWER LEVEL. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED IN 2021. THERE IS A WOOD SHOP STORAGE ROOM 11 X 23 ONLY ACCESS TO THE LEFT OF THE GARAGE FROM THE OUTSIDE. Call Jack Morris 270-871-8584 for showings.

For open house information, contact Jack Morris, Keller Williams Elite Realty at 270-245-6009

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111603)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AkHM_0bbTsMxA00

355 Sycamore Lane, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 3 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This one owner home is move in ready. As you pull up you will notice the brick and stone exterior that adds to the curb appeal. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the foyer, family room, kitchen and dining room. You will love the spacious rooms with 9 foot ceilings throughout and the dining room with 11 foot. The extras such as large deck, oversized garage and split bedrooms are all there as well as no steps from garage to house. Room off family room could be fourth bedroom, office or formal living room. The finishing touch is the full poured concrete basement with roughed in plumbing for a bath. Two double doors walk out from the basement to patios. Another 2,480 SF to finish out anyway you want to suit your needs. This was built by Landmark Construction known for a quality build.

For open house information, contact Melvin Hicklin, HICKLIN REAL ESTATE at 270-836-1119

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111600)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNfxe_0bbTsMxA00

566 W Center, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 1 Bath | $36,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a fixer upper to flip or rent? 3 Bedroom 1 bath Garage apartment, partially fenced yard. Needs repairs selling as-is! Seller reserves some of the peonies in the front yard, to be dug up in September.

For open house information, contact Sandi Werner, Tradewater Realty at 0--

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111673)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGLqH_0bbTsMxA00

85 Russ Hill Road, Nortonville, 42442

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,379 Square Feet | Built in 1973

THIS HOME SITS ON 2.5 ACRES IN NORTONVILLE. IT HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. THERE IS A LARGE 40X40 BUILDING WITH 10 FT CEILINGS, THERE ARE UTILITIES RAN TO THE BUILDING AND LAUNDRY AREA IS IN THE BUILDING.

For open house information, contact Lavena Cavanaugh, Keller Williams Elite Realty at 270-245-6009

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111567)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville, KY
251
Followers
414
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
City
Madisonville, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Madisonville, KY
Business
City
Nortonville, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#Open House#Storage Room#Berooms#Bath#House#Sf#Tradewater Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy