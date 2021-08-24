On the hunt for a home in Madisonville? These houses are on the market

(Madisonville, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Madisonville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

129 Highland Dr, Madisonville, 42431 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,794 Square Feet | Built in 1966

BRICK HOME - UPPER LEVEL HAS LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN , OFFICE , LIVING ROOM , TWO BEDROOMS AND BATH . LOWER LEVEL HAS LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE , LAUNDRY ROOM , TWO BEROOMS AND BATH. NICE SCREENED IN PORCH ACROSS UPPER BACK OF HOUSE WITH PATIO ACROSS LOWER LEVEL. PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED IN 2021. THERE IS A WOOD SHOP STORAGE ROOM 11 X 23 ONLY ACCESS TO THE LEFT OF THE GARAGE FROM THE OUTSIDE. Call Jack Morris 270-871-8584 for showings.

For open house information, contact Jack Morris, Keller Williams Elite Realty at 270-245-6009

355 Sycamore Lane, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This one owner home is move in ready. As you pull up you will notice the brick and stone exterior that adds to the curb appeal. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the foyer, family room, kitchen and dining room. You will love the spacious rooms with 9 foot ceilings throughout and the dining room with 11 foot. The extras such as large deck, oversized garage and split bedrooms are all there as well as no steps from garage to house. Room off family room could be fourth bedroom, office or formal living room. The finishing touch is the full poured concrete basement with roughed in plumbing for a bath. Two double doors walk out from the basement to patios. Another 2,480 SF to finish out anyway you want to suit your needs. This was built by Landmark Construction known for a quality build.

For open house information, contact Melvin Hicklin, HICKLIN REAL ESTATE at 270-836-1119

566 W Center, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 1 Bath | $36,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a fixer upper to flip or rent? 3 Bedroom 1 bath Garage apartment, partially fenced yard. Needs repairs selling as-is! Seller reserves some of the peonies in the front yard, to be dug up in September.

For open house information, contact Sandi Werner, Tradewater Realty at 0--

85 Russ Hill Road, Nortonville, 42442 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,379 Square Feet | Built in 1973

THIS HOME SITS ON 2.5 ACRES IN NORTONVILLE. IT HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. THERE IS A LARGE 40X40 BUILDING WITH 10 FT CEILINGS, THERE ARE UTILITIES RAN TO THE BUILDING AND LAUNDRY AREA IS IN THE BUILDING.

For open house information, contact Lavena Cavanaugh, Keller Williams Elite Realty at 270-245-6009