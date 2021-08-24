Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crescent City, CA

Top homes for sale in Crescent City

Posted by 
Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 7 days ago

(Crescent City, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crescent City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TV4XN_0bbTsL4R00

12536 Mouth Smith River, Smith River, 95531

4 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Ocean view with beach access a block away! Wildlife viewing/salmon fishing at the mouth of the Smith River! Great, warm, mild weather. Currently managed as 3 furnished short-term rentals, this property has 2-3 separate, rentable apartments. Fantastic vacation rental income generation potential! This is the perfect set up for someone that wishes to have their own apartment with their own things and rent out 1-2 units or simply rent all 3 units! Don't let this opportunity pass you by! More pics to come!

For open house information, contact JIM PETERS, James R. Peters, Jr. at 707-460-6111

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210257)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36APKx_0bbTsL4R00

125 George Town Place, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home is in a cul-de-sac and shows pride of ownership all the way through. Both front and rear yard has underground sprinkling system and yard is very nicely landscaped. Vaulted ceilings with berber carpet in home, very clean and ready to move into. Home has been very well cared for and it shows it. If you are looking for nice home, check this one out. Home is on a well with great water and on city sewer.

For open house information, contact JIM NELSON, STREMBERG REALTY at 707-465-2121

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210380)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9Ynr_0bbTsL4R00

303 Humboldt, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Welcoming bright & fresh 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage & a wrk shop on nearly 1ac. Fully refurbished, All new kitchen featuring a farm sink, center island, butcher block counters, w/ a large pantry, the master bath has a walk in shower, master bedroom has his & hers walk in closets. big yard w/ Apple, Plum, & Cheery, green scape view looking toward Redwood National forest. Just minutes from beach Seller to provide Clearance through Homenetwork Inspections .

For open house information, contact ROBIN HARTWICK, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210284)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HH2tm_0bbTsL4R00

1811 Northcrest #14, Crescent City, 95531

2 Beds 1 Bath | $36,000 | Mobile Home | 662 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This home would be a nice starter home or an in between home for someone in transition. This home is close to town with new laminate flooring throughout. The monthly space rental covers water, sewer, trash collection, and the space rent.

For open house information, contact DAVE POWELL, Alder Point Real Estate Inc at 707-460-6220

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210376)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City, CA
118
Followers
367
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Redwood National#North Woods Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy