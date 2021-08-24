Top homes for sale in Crescent City

(Crescent City, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crescent City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

12536 Mouth Smith River, Smith River, 95531 4 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Ocean view with beach access a block away! Wildlife viewing/salmon fishing at the mouth of the Smith River! Great, warm, mild weather. Currently managed as 3 furnished short-term rentals, this property has 2-3 separate, rentable apartments. Fantastic vacation rental income generation potential! This is the perfect set up for someone that wishes to have their own apartment with their own things and rent out 1-2 units or simply rent all 3 units! Don't let this opportunity pass you by! More pics to come!

125 George Town Place, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This home is in a cul-de-sac and shows pride of ownership all the way through. Both front and rear yard has underground sprinkling system and yard is very nicely landscaped. Vaulted ceilings with berber carpet in home, very clean and ready to move into. Home has been very well cared for and it shows it. If you are looking for nice home, check this one out. Home is on a well with great water and on city sewer.

303 Humboldt, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Welcoming bright & fresh 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage & a wrk shop on nearly 1ac. Fully refurbished, All new kitchen featuring a farm sink, center island, butcher block counters, w/ a large pantry, the master bath has a walk in shower, master bedroom has his & hers walk in closets. big yard w/ Apple, Plum, & Cheery, green scape view looking toward Redwood National forest. Just minutes from beach Seller to provide Clearance through Homenetwork Inspections .

1811 Northcrest #14, Crescent City, 95531 2 Beds 1 Bath | $36,000 | Mobile Home | 662 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This home would be a nice starter home or an in between home for someone in transition. This home is close to town with new laminate flooring throughout. The monthly space rental covers water, sewer, trash collection, and the space rent.

