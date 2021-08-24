Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria News Watch

Take a look at these Alexandria townhomes on the market now

Posted by 
Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 7 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Alexandria’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llSoy_0bbTsKBi00

3153 County Road 82 Nw, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Townhouse | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Easy lake living here in this spacious detached townhome on Lake Cowdry! Kitchen, dining & living rooms offer open floor plan to lakeside deck. Lakeside master bedroom suite is sure to please and let's not forget the coveted main level laundry! All main level living here plus full walk-out basement featuring large family room to lakeside patio, large bedroom and full bath plus L-shaped storage/utility area. From the newer lakeside deck one can enjoy the peaceful extensive and beautifully maintained grounds with a sandy beach, boat marina, fire pit and grilling area. Convenient golf cart trail makes it easy to get to. This quiet lake is known for good fishing and does offer limited access into Alexandria's chain of Lakes.

For open house information, contact Paula Jackson, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 320-762-5544

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6009880)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HS2Tf_0bbTsKBi00

2103 6Th Avenue E, Alexandria, 56308

2 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Townhouse | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Very nice single level townhouse type property located on the east side of Alex.

For open house information, contact Kevin Mahoney, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5729278)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUzEb_0bbTsKBi00

814 N Mckay Avenue Ne, Alexandria, 56308

2 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Townhouse | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 2004

2 BR 2 Bath unit with 1409 square feet on all the main level. Beautiful grounds with gardens that can be viewed from the four season porch. All appliances including the washer & dryer will be included.

For open house information, contact Barbara Hines, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6007497)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpZmS_0bbTsKBi00

214 Ashley Lane, Alexandria, 56308

2 Beds 2 Baths | $284,500 | Townhouse | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Looking for your low maintenance home of your dreams here it is right in town! This home has a wonderful floor plan with a highly sought after sunroom off of a patio to enjoy your morning coffee. Tucked away backyard offers the privacy you are looking for. Call to schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Ashley Rambow, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6028982)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
92
Followers
406
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Urban Living#Alexandria#Lakes Area Realty#Bath#Washer Dryer
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy