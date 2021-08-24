Check out these houses for sale in Berea

(BEREA, KY) Looking for a house in Berea? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Berea area:

111 Morningview Road, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This cutie was recently ALL redone! All new flooring, paint, cabinets, electrical, HVAC, light fixtures, plumbing, counter tops, appliances and windows! This unique home has an ideal location just seconds from I-75 and all the shopping in Berea. PLUS has nearly a half acre lot! The 1 car+ detached garage is great for storage and dont forget to enjoy your covered front and side porches as well as the sun room!

6553 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Berea, 40403 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment/rental property or starter home. Home sits on 5.5 acres. House is being sold as is. Home inspections are welcome. Buyer will pay up to $450 for home warranty. Buyer to satisfy square footage.

6016 Cartersville Rd Road, Berea, 40403 5 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1985

2 acres with a 5 bed, 3 bath brick home. This property features a 2 car garage with electric and 220, as well as a 7 stall horse barn with electric and 220 there too. 6 miles from 175, just across the Garrard/Madison county line.

518 Bratcher Lane, Berea, 40403 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Just remodeled two bedroom one bath ranch in Berea city limits with a beautiful view. Features include waterproof flooring, floored attic storage, office that could be made into a third bedroom. Nice level lot that is partially fenced with a storage/workshop setup to accommodate mower storage. The front porch is shaded with a yard full of lovely plants and trees. A rear patio and a country view can be yours. Being SOLD AS-IS! Owner is not doing repair list. Everything is NEW!

