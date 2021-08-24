Check out these homes for sale in Lancaster now

(Lancaster, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lancaster will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3860 W Avenue K6, Lancaster, 93536 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Fantastic corner lot for this 2 story home. Spacious living room with plenty of natural sunshine. Family room features a tiled fireplace. The breakfast bar is situated just right to allow you to enjoy a nice fire in the winter. The good sized formal Dining room is just off of the kitchen. Perfect for entertaining! The large bedrooms are all upstairs . The amazing and huge backyard is waiting for your special touch with a peaceful view of the Desert Preserve. Oh so private and beautiful!

425 W Avenue J5, Lancaster, 93534 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Wonderfully updated Beechwest townhome with a view of the pool! The open floorplan downstairs features beautiful flooring throughout, with a family dining area, updated kitchen with newer cherrywood cabinets and granite counters, and spacious living room with a corner fireplace. The newer plank flooring continues upstairs in both oversized bedrooms. The full bathroom upstairs has also been updated and features tile flooring and added linen storage. A half bathroom downstairs with laundry hookups completes the home. Outside, enjoy your private enclosed patio and stay cool under the trees while enjoying your view of the green. Easy access to the community pool, 2-car attached garage, private gated community. See it today!

4711 Karling Place, Palmdale, 93552 3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Income Producing 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Palmdale. 1, 398 square feet with laminate and tile flooring throughout. Downstairs fireplace. There is a small upstairs deck providing a covered patio to the backyard. Mature shade trees in front and backyards with zeroscape front yard. Shopping and park nearby. Seller is licensed to sell real estate in Ca.

2125 W Avenue O4, Palmdale, 93551 7 Beds 5 Baths | $1,099,990 | Single Family Residence | 3,763 Square Feet | Built in 1987

***LIVE BEAUTIFULLY*** Amazing & Rare 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath MAIN House PLUS A Fully Permitted 1,200 Sq Ft 3 Bed, 2 Bath, GUEST House w/ A Stunning Pool & Spa All Situated On A Fully Fenced 2.5 Acre Lot! The Main House Offers A Nice Open Floor Plan, NEW Upgraded Baseboards, Crown Molding, NEW Carpet, NEW Wood Laminate Flooring, NEW Windows, NEW Sliding Doors, Recessed Lighting And Plantation Shutters Throughout! Large Great Room w/ LED Lighting, Vaulted Ceilings, And A Custom Shiplap Fireplace. The Spacious Gourmet Kitchen Has Been Completely Remodeled And Boasts Quartz Counters, Custom Cabinetry, NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, A FarmHouse Sink, Upgraded Light Fixtures, And A Massive Center Island w/ Bar Stool Seating. NEW Interior & NEW Exterior Paint! The Large Master Suite Showcases Backyard Access And An Upgraded Master Bath w/ Dual Vanities And Stone-Tiled Shower. All Remaining Bedrooms Are Spacious And Have Ceiling Fans And All Bathrooms Have Been Remodeled.

