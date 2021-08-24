Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

It’s back! Starbucks’ fall menu returns for the season with a new addition

By Sarah Franks
Springfield News Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA menu highly anticipated every year has returned today to delight pumpkin fans across the country. Starbucks’ fall menu returned to coffee shops across the U.S. and Canada, today, Aug. 24. The menu includes longtime favorites like the pumpkin spice latte, and a new drink, the apple crisp macchiato. Explore2nd...

www.springfieldnewssun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Pumpkin#Espresso#Food Drink#Cnbc#Starbucks Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsThrillist

Taco Bell's New Meal Bundle Comes with 5 Popular Menu Items for $7

Taco Bell's always serving up tasty new menu offerings. So much so that it can be hard to pick just one. Thankfully, the Forth Meal founder offers several bundles to make it easier to order your favorites and save a little money at the same time. The latest T-Bell bundle gets you five menu options for $7.
RestaurantsEater

Old Montreal’s Newest Wine Bar Can’t Uncork Its Bottles Just Yet

A crisp new wine bar has descended on Old Montreal — only thing is libations still aren’t allowed on the table. Buvette Pastek quietly opened a couple weeks ago, serving breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch, but is still waiting on its liquor permit to debut its dinner service in the low-key, wine-flowing manner co-owner Thomas Vernis has previously described.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Mashed

Red Lobster's New Fall Menu Includes This Massive Feast

Offering an abundance of seafood at affordable prices in even the most landlocked of locales, it's no wonder that Red Lobster has become the world's largest seafood restaurant company, with over 700 locations across the U.S. alone according to their website. Founded in Lakeland, Florida in 1968, the chain gained mass popularity for offering surprisingly affordable seafood dishes like snow crab legs, shrimp scampi, creamy lobster linguini, and of course, fresh Maine lobster.
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Introduces New Sweet Treat to Menu

The McDonald’s menu is about to get a little sweeter! After expanding its McCafé menu eight years ago with the McCafé Bakery lineup, the beloved fast food chain is getting ready to offer its first limited-edition offering to join the McCafé Bakery, and it’s perfect for a morning drive-thru run! Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, McDonald's customers will be able to order Glazed Pull Apart Donuts, which promise to bring "bites of joy" for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Dunkin' Secret Menu Drink Tastes Like A Chocolate Covered Strawberry

If you are not a huge fan of coffee and assumed your beverage options at Dunkin' were limited to either hot chocolate or iced tea, this secret menu drink might just be your new go-to order. According to Taste of Home, the drink is a hybrid of a frozen hot chocolate and a strawberry Coolatta (Dunkin's version of a slushie), and the result tastes just like a chocolate covered strawberry.
Restaurants8newsnow.com

McDonald’s adding doughnuts to all-day menu — sort of

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is bolstering its bakery offerings with bite-sized doughnuts. On Tuesday, McDonald’s revealed plans to debut Glazed Pull Apart Donuts on the McCafe Bakery menu, marking the first new addition to the McCafe Bakery line since its debut in 2020. The limited-time treat will be added to the menu on Sept. 1 at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.
Food & DrinksPosted by
MarketWatch

Pumpkin Spice Lattes heading back to the Starbucks menu on Tuesday

Fall is coming at Starbucks Corp. whether customers are ready or not. The Pumpkin Spice Latte will be back on the menu in the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, along with the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. This is the 18th year that Starbucks has featured the PSL on its menu, with 500 million sold in the U.S. since 2003. And this is the 3rd year for the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, with more than 90 million sold. According to Starbucks, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew outsold the PSL last year. A pumpkin scone, pumpkin loaf and pumpkin cream cheese muffin are also heading to the food menu. For those who want to brew their own, Starbucks Reserve Vietnam Da Lat and Starbucks Reserve Costa Rica Naranjo are also coming. Coffee prices have soared lately due to an unusual frost in Brazil, putting a further premium on a good cup of coffee. Starbucks shares are up 7.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19.5% for the period.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Indy100

Is ‘apple crisp’ coffee the new pumpkin spice? Starbucks debuts new fall flavor

As real milk allegedly makes its culinary comeback, so too is pumpkin spice, as well as the introduction of its new autumnal counterpart: The Apple Crisp Macchiato.Flavoured with apple, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg, Starbucks describes their new beverage as smelling and tasting “like fall, with an aroma like fresh-baked apple crisp.” Starbucks will also decorate each macchiato “with a cross-hatch of caramelized-spiced-apple drizzle, resembling the lattice on top of a pie,” just to make it that much cuter.“Creating an ingredient with a spicy baked apple flavor was crucial to be able to bridge an autumn red apple to...
RestaurantsCNN

How Wendy’s plans to keep you coming back for breakfast

New York CNN Business — Customers are buying Wendy’s breakfast. And the chain wants to keep it that way. The company announced on Thursday that it will spend an additional $10 million to advertise breakfast this year, bringing its overall spending on breakfast ads to $25 million in 2021. The...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Associated Press

IHOP Restaurants Add Wines, Beers and Champagne to Menus in Select Locations

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Today, IHOP® unveiled its new libations menu of ‘Bubbles, Wine & Brews,’ available at select locations.* The exclusive menu features domestically and locally sourced beers, as well as wine options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005041/en/. IHOP adds new beverage...
RestaurantsPosted by
NBC Chicago

IHOP Unveils Drink Menu Featuring Beer, Wine, Champagne

While IHOP has long been known for its tagline, “Come hungry, leave happy,” patrons at select locations may soon be leaving more than just happy. The breakfast giant unveiled its new “Bubbles, Wine & Brews,” menu, which features mimosas and wines from Barefoot as well as Bud Light, Blue Moon, Corona and locally sourced beers.
DrinksHypebae

It's That Time of the Year Again — Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back

Ahead of fall, Starbucks is set to release its cult-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte for the 18th year in a row. The handcrafted beverage features the coffee company’s signature espresso blended with steamed milk, real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Customers can enjoy the latte hot, or iced topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. In addition to the PSL, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will also return, which comes with notes of vanilla and is finished with a pumpkin cream cold foam on top, as well as a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.
Restaurantsnbcboston.com

Here's What's on Dunkin's Fall Menu This Year, Available Next Week

With temperatures reaching almost 100 degrees, it definitely does not feel like fall is right around the corner. One hallmark of New England autumn, however, is already almost here: pumpkin spice is about to be back at Dunkin’ Donuts. Starting next Wednesday, Aug. 18, anyone looking to put summer in...
Food & DrinksPosted by
94.5 PST

Panera Just Entered the Fall Latte Game

Move over Dunkin'! Step aside Starbucks! There's a new fall latte in town that may be a new favorite amongst coffee drinkers and it's from Panera. Panera just announced that they will have a cinnamon toast latte that will be available in September and it looks delicious. They've already had a cinnamon toast bagel on their menu for a little bit, so if people are huge fans of that, they may love this new latte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy