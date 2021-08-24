Top homes for sale in Brenham

(Brenham, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brenham will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1209 East Tom Green Street, Brenham, 77833 1 Bed 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,155 Square Feet | Built in None

Diamond in the rough! This building has been many things in its day from a dance hall to an office building. Currently being used as a residence, this one is ready for someone with a vision. With a great location right off Tom Green and an unbeatable price, there is so much potential here! This property has some great features: Beautiful wood floors in the front of the building Large parking area in the back Garage added on in the rear of property Central heat and air 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms Great location This property really does have a lot of potential. If you're looking for an investment in Brenham, be sure and take some time to get in side this one! This property was most recently used as a residence and is currently zoned R1 residential. Don't wait to see this one.

For open house information, contact Chris Kamprath, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

1707 South Day Street, Brenham, 77833 5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Currently a Revenue Producing Rental Property! This large 5/2.5 home has a detached 3 car garage with a 2/1.5 Studio over it. Both units are currently rented out and the leases transfer. Huge gorgeous oaks shade the home's large lush front yard. Centrally located with parks close by, this is a nice property. New central unit installed in the upstairs of the main home.

For open house information, contact Edward Davis Use, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

1501 Mckinney Court, Brenham, 77833 4 Beds 2 Baths | $270,995 | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in None

The Dakota is a single-story, 1568 sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Brazos Valley

1702 South Jackson Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,357 Square Feet | Built in 2018

WONDERFUL! FANTASTIC LOCATION!! QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD!! A great opportunity to buy a wonderful home in a wonderful location. The home is hardi plank siding, composition roof, pier and beam construction. . The home features 3 bedrooms and two full baths, living area and a separate dining area as well as an eat in kitchen. The floors are laminate and are all in very good condition. The house has been leveled and work completed in August. As a result of the leveling, sheetrock repair and other cosmetic repairs will be needed. Seller also corrected a drainage issue in the yard. The house is being offered AS IS. Ample storage throughout the home as well as an outstanding storage room attached to the one car detached garage. Fenced in back yard makes this a wonderful home for the new family or the empty nester. Come take a look......you will love what you see!!!!

For open house information, contact Billie Fowler, Brenham Real Estate at 979-251-4568