Check out these houses for sale in Dickson

1112 High Lake Dr, Dickson, 37055 3 Beds 3 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,488 Square Feet | Built in 2021

P-Gorgeous modern farmhouse features high end finishes, LVT throughout home-no carpet! Granite counters, designer lighting, apron sink, stainless appliances & range hood, under ctr microwave and huge pantry. Great front porch and rear deck overlooks beautiful flat lot-perfect for a pool!! 12' ceilings, lg secondary bedrooms, wide open plan, gas fireplace and a spa-like master bathroom that will take your breath away! Awesome office nook & drop zone too! 4th Bd/bonus up can be added after closing

465 Beechwood Cir, Burns, 37029 5 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,848 Square Feet | Built in 1999

First Time on Market! Beautiful Custom Built Home w/ Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, Black SS Appliances, Tnkls Gas Wtr Htr, Separate Dinning Rm, Lrg Laundry Rm, Large Bedrooms, Neutral Decor, Full Finished Bsmnt with Full Bath, Living Rm & 2 rooms being used as Bed #4 & #5 - Oversized 23x34 Garage- Tons of Parking- Extra Drive and Pad - Lrg Coner Lot with Mature Trees & Privacy- Storage/storm shelter under front porch & more-Come See this Beauty Today, You will not be disappointed.

100 High St, Vanleer, 37181 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,247 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Beautifully Remodeled Full Brick* Huge Corner Lot* 3 Br 2 Ba* New Kitchen with Upgraded Stainless Appliances* Tile Backsplash* New Windows* New Bathrooms with Tile Showers* Hardwood Floors* New Water Heater* Level .88 acre lot with mature trees* 34x32 Detached Garage with a finished space for office or hobby room* Extra well on the property for gardening* Fireplace with new gas logs* Tons of space for the family* This home offers so much for the money!!

1947 C C C Rd, Dickson, 37055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Looking for peace and tranquility or even a mini farm?...this is the one. Beautifully renovated farmhouse style all brick home on 1.7 acres. Country style living with a farm across the road and woods behind you. Tons of space inside with 3 bedrooms, sunroom, office area, seperate dining area. Huge deck for outdoor entertaining and relaxing. 2 large chicken coops and a fenced in area for animals or gardening. Also a greenhouse for year round fresh gardens.

