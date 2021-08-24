Ancestry.com Launches New Freedmen’s Bureau Records To Help Black Americans Better Trace Their Roots
Everyone can access the world’s largest digitized and searchable collection of over 3.5 million Freedmen’s Bureau and Freedman’s Bank records for free. Last year’s social uprising encouraged conversations about this country’s history of racism, systemic and systematic oppression of Black people in America with many now wanting to know more about their lineage. Now, thanks to Ancestry.com it is easier than ever for BIPOC to discover where they came from.www.essence.com
