House-hunt Brownwood: What’s on the market

(BROWNWOOD, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brownwood area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Brownwood listings:

2007 Brooke Lane, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Color coordinated stucco and stone front and sides, covered front and back porch, formal and informal dining room with a counter for additional seating, large living room, blue tooth speakers in both bathrooms, tray ceilings in dining room, living and master bedroom with atmospheric lighting in most, vinyl plank flooring throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, closets contain ample shelving, master suite includes a water closet, separate shower, and master closet off the bath. Several large windows for plenty of natural sunlight. Modern gray counters and walls throughout all rooms. Fenced, landscaped, tree with sprinklers front+back, plenty of space for dogs in back yard.

For open house information, contact Alicia Moreland, Keller Williams Realty at 325-692-4488

1517 Cr 199 Road, Brownwood, 76802 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The stars at night are big and bright over this new home on 10 acres on the edge of the Brownwood!!! This brand new 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home features an open concept dining, kitchen and living room. 3 Large bed rooms, and laundry room. All new black stainless steel appliances, a large master bath with a soak tub double vanities and separate shower. This home has many upgrades such as textured and painted walls, walk in closets, luxury vinyl plank flooring and a pine wood deck. This 10 acre ranchette has a 40 ft gated entry, great fencing with plenty of room for livestock, show animals, or to park all of your toys. The options are endless. Call today to tour this home before it rides off into the sunset!!

For open house information, contact Ashton Hinton, Setzler Associates Realty at 325-642-1869

4190 Shawnee Dr, May, 76857 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1997

3 LOT WITH TWO SEPARATE SEPTIC, ONE IS A NEWER AEROBIC SEPTIC. 3 BED 2 BATH WITH CH.A VERY NICE MH.PROPERTY HAS NICE LAYOUT WITH TREES AND EASY ACCESS TO THE LAKE IN JUST MINUTES.HOME HAS A NICE FRONT PORCH. WITH THIS PROPERTY YOU GET ACCESS TO THE BOAT RAMPS, SWIMMING POOL AND PLAY GROUND. ALL NEW PLUMBING

For open house information, contact Lloyd Vanzandt, TOOTIE KELLY REAL ESTATE at 325-646-2444

108 Quail Run, Brownwood, 76801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,494 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Is it an awesome auto workshop or a 720 sqft time out room? Both, of course and please send me outside. This property has the unique combo package that is hard to find. 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 living, 2 dining, 4+ covered parking on an acre in a beautiful, walkable neighborhood. Hard to find? Yep, if you miss this one. Two of four bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms so this could work for a multigeneration family. Survey now includes part of Vincent street for extra parking, maybe your RV? This lot is shaded by towering pecan trees you can't reach around. Oh, to be 10 yrs old again and live on Willis creek...I'm going exploring, who's with me?

For open house information, contact Sheri Wells, Keller Williams Realty at 325-510-0444