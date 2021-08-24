Cancel
Erie, PA

Homes for sale in Erie: New listings

Posted by 
Erie News Alert
 7 days ago

(ERIE, PA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Erie-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFkhV_0bbTs2Nt00

214 Euclid Avenue, Erie, 16511

4 Beds 3 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Larger than it looks! Well maintained home located walking distance to lake views & park! Gracious size 1st fl. Mstr Bedroom & Bath, eat-in Kitchen, Family Room w/ wall to wall Brick fireplace & 2 sets of sliders that lead to a covered deck & sunroom, 2nd floor includes 2 nice size bedrooms w/ a Jack N Jill 1/2 bath, finished LL rec room w/ full bath & lots of storage though-out! Updates: windows, addition roof, gutters, doors & glass blk windows. There is wood floors under carpet(LR, DR)

For open house information, contact Denise Caruana, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-157614)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgZJi_0bbTs2Nt00

3918 Iroquois Avenue, Erie, 16511

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in the heart of Lawrence Park. Beautiful builtins. House comes with laundry shoot on each floor. Property offers off street parking with 1 car detached garage.

For open house information, contact Allen Lombardozzi, RE/MAX Real Estate Group East at 814-898-3558

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-158480)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afrDN_0bbTs2Nt00

1521 Pershing Avenue, Erie, 16509

3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Cute curb appeal with this 1.5 story home on a double lot. Kitchen is updated w/stainless steel appliances. Dining room & formal living room. Family room has beautiful stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, plenty of ample natural light and sliders that lead to back deck that overlooks the double lot and screened gazebo to sit and relax, even in a light rain. 2nd story boasts a large bonus area for 3rd bedroom, office, game room, etc. w/sliders that lead to spacious upper back deck.

For open house information, contact Jake Scheloske, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-157361)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhLrN_0bbTs2Nt00

317 Mohawk Drive, Erie, 16505

4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,578 Square Feet | Built in 1954

You’ll love this spacious Tri level in lower Frontier! This gorgeous home features 3 living space areas, master suite, home office, 2 wood burning fireplaces, and an attached 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Connor Imboden, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-157981)

Comments / 0

 

