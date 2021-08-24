Cancel
XEL is a 3D sci-fi action adventure game with Zelda-like dungeons

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Tiny Roar have announced XEL, a sci-fi 3D action adventure game with top-down gameplay and a lot of self-declared The Legend of Zelda inspiration. Combat will involve combos, dodges, and parries, and there are also weapons (including guns), shields, and gadgets to upgrade. Protagonist Reid can additionally “bend the rules of space and time” to gain access to new areas and exploit ways to defeat tough enemies, but details on how that will work have not been explained. The XEL announcement trailer gives you a broad overview of the game in its early alpha state, and it will launch in Q2 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam.

