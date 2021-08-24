Single-family homes for sale in Americus

(AMERICUS, GA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

701 Hancock Drive, Americus, 31709 2 Beds 1 Bath | $83,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Perfectly located near the college and downtown Americus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home sits on a corner lot with a spacious yard! A large front porch for peaceful enjoyment and entertaining on summer nights. With tons of living space, there is also extra room to entertain in the large dining room with a walk-through pantry to the spacious kitchen, which is also accessible through the main hallway. The master bedroom has two closets and adjoins to the bathroom. This home is ready to view! Call Hayleigh Burks today for your private showing, 229-938-3741 !!

105 W Patterson, Americus, 31719 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Call 229-938-8541 to view this 3 bedroom brick home. This home has recent upgrades in both bathrooms and kitchen. Upgraded roof and windows are a plus! Spacious family room with kitchen and dining combination. This home offers corner lot, carport and conveniently located to downtown Americus. This home currently serves as a rental unit with annual income of $8,400. Call Mary Kathryn for more details on this

213 Burton Circle, Americus, 31719 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Nice ranch style home located on large level lot with fence! Includes spacious rooms, kitchen with dining area, and large bonus room. Backyard features plenty of shade trees, two storage buildings, and BBQ area. Great location with easy access to shopping, downtown, and GSW State University. Special seller financing available. Please contact listing agent for details.

301 Virginia Ave., Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Call Mark Pace at 229-942-2299 to view this Recently renovated, Charming three bedroom, two bath brick home in great neighborhood. Two fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the den. Beautiful hardwood floors. Sprinkler system in front yard. Large back yard with brick patio off the the den. You'll Love it! Shown by appointment.

