Americus, GA

Single-family homes for sale in Americus

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(AMERICUS, GA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Americus-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAkuP_0bbTrztw00

701 Hancock Drive, Americus, 31709

2 Beds 1 Bath | $83,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Perfectly located near the college and downtown Americus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home sits on a corner lot with a spacious yard! A large front porch for peaceful enjoyment and entertaining on summer nights. With tons of living space, there is also extra room to entertain in the large dining room with a walk-through pantry to the spacious kitchen, which is also accessible through the main hallway. The master bedroom has two closets and adjoins to the bathroom. This home is ready to view! Call Hayleigh Burks today for your private showing, 229-938-3741 !!

For open house information, contact Hayleigh Burks, Anderson-Bailey Real Estate, LLC at 229-924-5614

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4OEO_0bbTrztw00

105 W Patterson, Americus, 31719

3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Call 229-938-8541 to view this 3 bedroom brick home. This home has recent upgrades in both bathrooms and kitchen. Upgraded roof and windows are a plus! Spacious family room with kitchen and dining combination. This home offers corner lot, carport and conveniently located to downtown Americus. This home currently serves as a rental unit with annual income of $8,400. Call Mary Kathryn for more details on this

For open house information, contact Mary Kathryn Davis, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVavK_0bbTrztw00

213 Burton Circle, Americus, 31719

3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Nice ranch style home located on large level lot with fence! Includes spacious rooms, kitchen with dining area, and large bonus room. Backyard features plenty of shade trees, two storage buildings, and BBQ area. Great location with easy access to shopping, downtown, and GSW State University. Special seller financing available. Please contact listing agent for details.

For open house information, contact Allison Harris, JASON HARRIS at 678-355-0001

Copyright © 2021 Crisp Area Board of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwXFe_0bbTrztw00

301 Virginia Ave., Americus, 31709

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Call Mark Pace at 229-942-2299 to view this Recently renovated, Charming three bedroom, two bath brick home in great neighborhood. Two fireplaces, one in the kitchen and one in the den. Beautiful hardwood floors. Sprinkler system in front yard. Large back yard with brick patio off the the den. You'll Love it! Shown by appointment.

For open house information, contact Mark Pace, Southern Land and Realty at 229-924-0189

Copyright © 2021 Americus Board of Realtors.

Americus, GA
