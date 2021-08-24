Cancel
Immokalee, FL

Step into home ownership in Immokalee with one of these condos

Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 7 days ago

(IMMOKALEE, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Immokalee condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

1328 Reflections Ln, Immokalee, 34142

2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Condominium | 1,030 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Fantastically located condo in Immokalee, ready for new home owner or investor. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor corner unit condo that is located steps from parking, so it is super easy to get home after a long day. If you are looking for a great place to make your new home, then you have found it. Condo offers the opportunity for some personalizing to make it even more special and homey. All appliances will convey with sale of condo. Community offers a club house and pool. Great place to make you new home!

For open house information, contact Nicole A Kozak, Premiere Plus Realty Co. at 239-732-7837

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-220014539)

5080 Annunciation Cir, Ave Maria, 34142

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Condominium | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Get ready to fall in love with this Spectacular 3 bedroom, third floor condo in the center of town in Ave Maria. With more than 1600 sq. ft. of living space, this property offers plenty of room for everyone. The spacious balcony will invite you to relax and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Life in this luxury residence is reminiscent of life in a charming European town with all the accoutrements of American luxury residences. Located in La Piazza and surrounded by the stunning Cathedral, quaint shops, and restaurants, there is also a private swimming pool and work out room exclusively for La Piazza residents. Some of the top of the line amenities feature the super quiet Bosch dishwasher, the Trane HVAC system and the elegant plantation shutters that decorate the high impact hurricane windows. Can't reside in Florida all year? No problem, seasonal and annual rentals are another possibility, and can generate an additional income! Come take a look, this property is truly a gem.

For open house information, contact Kathy White, Premiere Plus Realty Co. at 239-732-7837

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-220069711)

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

