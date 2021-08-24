Gainesville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Gainesville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

776 County Road 309, Valley View, 76272 4 Beds 3 Baths | $874,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,468 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This charming country, farm-home was custom built by the current owner. Framed entirely in commercial red-steel, no lumber. This house isn't going anywhere! One-of-a-kind country estate includes two parcels. 9.49 acres plus 1.0 acres with 1200SF, 2bd, 1ba guest home. Will sub-divide. Acreage on corner of FM922 and CR 309 is priceless! Several hand-painted murals throughout give this lovely modern-farmhouse an additional appeal! Multiple living and dining areas, room to stretch your legs on the wrap-around covered porch! Must-see before it is gone! Fruit trees!

804 N Morris, Gainesville, 76240 2 Beds 1 Bath | $87,000 | Single Family Residence | 964 Square Feet | Built in 1977

1511 Truelove Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,360 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Investment opporuinty with long term lease in effect. Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information.

1817 Mill Street, Gainesville, 76240 2 Beds 1 Bath | $93,300 | Single Family Residence | 830 Square Feet | Built in 1950

