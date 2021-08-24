Cancel
Gainesville, TX

Gainesville-curious? These homes are on the market

Gainesville News Beat
 7 days ago

(Gainesville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xC8X_0bbTrvN200

776 County Road 309, Valley View, 76272

4 Beds 3 Baths | $874,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,468 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This charming country, farm-home was custom built by the current owner. Framed entirely in commercial red-steel, no lumber. This house isn't going anywhere! One-of-a-kind country estate includes two parcels. 9.49 acres plus 1.0 acres with 1200SF, 2bd, 1ba guest home. Will sub-divide. Acreage on corner of FM922 and CR 309 is priceless! Several hand-painted murals throughout give this lovely modern-farmhouse an additional appeal! Multiple living and dining areas, room to stretch your legs on the wrap-around covered porch! Must-see before it is gone! Fruit trees!

For open house information, contact Cami Williams, Keller Williams Frisco Stars at 972-712-9898

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14592749)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eK3Qr_0bbTrvN200

804 N Morris, Gainesville, 76240

2 Beds 1 Bath | $87,000 | Single Family Residence | 964 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information.

For open house information, contact DONALD HOBBS, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14600090)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBPqE_0bbTrvN200

1511 Truelove Street, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,360 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Investment opporuinty with long term lease in effect. Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information.

For open house information, contact DONALD HOBBS, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14622522)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5PCM_0bbTrvN200

1817 Mill Street, Gainesville, 76240

2 Beds 1 Bath | $93,300 | Single Family Residence | 830 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information.

For open house information, contact DONALD HOBBS, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14617580)

Gainesville News Beat

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

