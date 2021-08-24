Gainesville-curious? These homes are on the market
(Gainesville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
This charming country, farm-home was custom built by the current owner. Framed entirely in commercial red-steel, no lumber. This house isn't going anywhere! One-of-a-kind country estate includes two parcels. 9.49 acres plus 1.0 acres with 1200SF, 2bd, 1ba guest home. Will sub-divide. Acreage on corner of FM922 and CR 309 is priceless! Several hand-painted murals throughout give this lovely modern-farmhouse an additional appeal! Multiple living and dining areas, room to stretch your legs on the wrap-around covered porch! Must-see before it is gone! Fruit trees!
