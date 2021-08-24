Check out these Greenwood homes on the market

(Greenwood, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greenwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1008 Corinne, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in 1968

3 bedroom 2 bath in good neighborhood. 2 car carport, fenced back yard, kitchen and dining combo, large den. Needs some cosmetic repair. Being sold as is with no repairs to be done by seller.

522 Crockett, Greenwood, 38930 4 Beds 4 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,207 Square Feet | Built in 1954

WHAT DO YOU GET WITH AN INDUSTRIOUS HUSBAND AND WIFE WHO IS AN ARTIST ?- A BEAUTIFULLY, UPDATED CONFIGURED FAMILY HOME - over 3200 heated sf - 4 bedrooms, 4 baths in mainhome and an additional 1072 heaated sf art studio with 1/2 bath downstairs and large game room upstairs with a full bath - great patio with the 3 garages all in a large fenced yard - really too many amenities to list -CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING

305 Quail Trail, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,773 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY!!! In the quiet Lake-View Subdivision in Leflore County. All the amenities you need and more with great space for entertaining and family fun. A master bedroom with his/her walk in closets, skylights, fireplace, over-sized pool, pool room with adjacent pool bathroom, sunken living room, great room overlooking Blue Lake and pool area, open dinning, two bars, storage shed with electricity, fenced in back yard and so much more. This HOME is a must see. Kept in Excellent Condition. Call listing agent for showings.

405 West Barton Ave, Greenwood, 38930 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This cozy home is conveniently located within a block of a grocery store, park, pharmacy, gas stations, fast food establishments, and much more. Having 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a kitchen with appliances, this home is perfect for someone starting out or looking to retire.

