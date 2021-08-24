Home ownership in Athens is within reach with townhouses like these

(ATHENS, TN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Athens’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

105 Forrest Avenue, Athens, 37303 2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Townhouse | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Looking for a great home or rental opportunity? Then look no further as this home is located in the heart of Athens TN. Conveniently located to Tennessee Wesleyan University, shopping, and downtown parks and entertainment activities. This remodeled open floor plan 2 bedroom 2 bath home, comes with hardwood floors running throughout the home. Newer hot water heater, roof, and heat and air unit as well. This place is perfect for anyone that does not need a lot to upkeep and needs move in ready. This wonderful townhouse comes with a private back patio with a small amount of yard space along the side of the home. This property also features 3 personal storage units to help hold those holiday items or yard equipment, these storage sheds are placed along the side of the home. Call today to schedule your showing.

For open house information, contact James Best, East Tennessee Properties, Llc at 423-453-5722

